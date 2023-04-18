Michelle Yeoh decrees 'Star Trek' return as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in 'Section 31' movie

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is returning to the "Star Trek" galaxy, starring as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the newly greenlit movie, "Star Trek: Section 31."

Yeoh, 60, first began playing the fan-favorite role in the 2017 first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" and continued for 24 episodes through 2020. Production for the spin-off movie, centered around Emperor Georgiou, will begin later this year.

"I’m beyond thrilled to return to my ‘Star Trek’ family and to the role I’ve loved for so long," Yeoh said in CBS Studios release Tuesday. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of ‘Star Trek’ launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams."

Yeoh earned her historic best actress Oscar, the first for an Asian woman, for "Everything, Everywhere All at Once" in March.

In "Star Trek: Section 31," Emperor Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and "faces the sins of her past," according to the studio release.

A release date for the new film has not yet been shared. "Until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!" said Yeoh.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said Yeoh brought up the idea of a spin-off upon joining "Star Trek: Discovery."

"She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of ‘Trek,’ and now, six years later, 'Star Trek: Station 31' arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win," said Kurtzman in the release. "Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

