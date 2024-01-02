Michelle Yeoh Announces She's a Grandma on New Year's Day: 'A Little Miracle'

The new grandma shared sweet shots of the infant on Instagram

Michelle Yeoh/Instagram Michelle Yeoh announces she's a grandma on New Year's Day.

Michelle Yeoh is thrilled to be a grandma!

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, 61, shared photos on Instagram early Tuesday celebrating the latest addition to her family. She and husband Jean Todt are grandparents after Todt's son, Nicolas, welcomed his first baby.q

"A little miracle on the first day of 2024 ❤️✨ we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy ❤️✨," she captioned the first photo, which just showed the newborn's foot in her hand.

Later, Yeoh shared more photos of herself and Todt, writing, "Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime ❤️💖✨❤️💖✨."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Boston Hospitals Welcome the First 3 Babies of 2024 — All Born Exactly at Midnight!

Yeoh also shared a photo of the couple with the proud new parents and their bundle of joy.

"Love love love ❤️🥰❤️🥰✨✨," Yeoh captioned the shots.

Last month, the A Haunting in Venice star celebrated a second wedding nearly three months after tying the knot in Geneva on July 27. Their latest wedding was a small, casual affair held at a restaurant in Yeoh's hometown of Ipoh, Malaysia.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh

After her summer nuptials in Switzerland, Yeoh shared photos from the happy occasion on Instagram. "19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ ❤️ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come ❤️✨❤️✨✨," she wrote.

The photo carousel included an image of Todt slipping a wedding band on his bride's finger and a sweet shot of the newlyweds cuddled up in a bed decorated with rose petals in the shape of a heart.

Story continues

According to their wedding program, which was shared on Instagram by ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, the pair first met on in June 2004 in Shanghai. An engagement quickly followed. As for their wedding, however, that took much longer — 6,992 days to be exact.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.