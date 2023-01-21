Michelle Williams reflects on pay gap controversy with Mark Wahlberg: ‘I found my voice to speak out’

Megan Graye
·3 min read

Michelle Williams has said speaking out against the gender pay gap in the film industry is the proudest moment of her life.

In 2019, Williams said she was “paralysed” by “futility” after finding out that she was paid drastically less than her co-star Mark Walberg for the reshoot of All the Money in the World.

Williams was reportedly paid under $1000 while Wahlberg was paid $1.5m (£1.23m)

“No one cared,” said Williams, speaking at a hearing in Washington DC at the time. “This came as no surprise to me, it simply reinforced my life-learned belief that equality is not an inalienable right and that women would always be working just as hard for less money while shouldering more responsibility at home.

“I’ve been a working actress since the age of 12. I’ve been accredited by my industry at the highest levels and that still didn’t translate to equal compensation.”

William’s comments sparked conversation surrounding the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

Her co-star, Wahlberg, later donated his salary to the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund, which supports people who have been subject to workplace sex discrimination.

The actor has reflected on her role in the conversation during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (20 January).

“It is amazing when you find yourself in the middle of something like that and realise everyone is looking to you,” she told host Graham Norton.

Williams continued: “It wound up being an incredible teaching moment because the disparity was so enormous it really shone a light on women being underpaid in the workplace.”

‘When I look back on my life that will be the moment I am most proud of,’ said the actor (Getty Images)
‘When I look back on my life that will be the moment I am most proud of,’ said the actor (Getty Images)

“I found myself as the person most able to talk about it and I think,” she said. “When I look back on my life that will be the moment I am most proud of. I am very shy but found my voice to stand up and speak out.”

The actor was appearing on the show to discuss her new film, The Fabelmans, which is based on director Steven Spielberg’s childhood. Williams plays Speilberg’s mother in the film.

The actor previously used her 2019 Emmy awards acceptance speech for her role in Fosse/Verdon to further speak out against discrimination.

Williams thanked Fox 21 studios for their support, stating:“They understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And then where do they put that value? They put it into their work.

“And so the next time a woman – and especially a woman of colour, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart – tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her.”

She continued: “Believe her. Because one day, she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”

The Graham Norton Show will air on Friday (20 January) on BBC One at 10.40pm.

Latest Stories

  • Madonna announces huge tour: How to buy tickets for her London O2 concerts

    The pop icon is bringing her greatest-hits tour to the capital for four nights.

  • Madonna adds second London tour date following ‘overwhelming demand’

    The pop megastar will perform back to back at London’s O2 in October.

  • Graham Norton Show to be joined by Oti Mabuse and Brendan Fraser

    The Graham Norton Show will next feature Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse and The Whale star Brendan Fraser on the red sofa.

  • Michelle Williams' Legs Are 🔥 In A Minidress And Heels In New Photos

    Michelle Williams, 42, showed off her super strong legs in a minidress and heels in photos from an event in London. Michelle is a big dancer and also does yoga.

  • Helena Bonham Carter believes industry is ‘ageist’, with women bearing the brunt

    The actress will appear as Crossroads star Noele Gordon in upcoming three-part series for ITVX.

  • Teenager who wanted to ‘torture and mutilate’ soldiers admits terror plot

    Matthew King, 19, expressed a desire to ‘torture, mutilate and kill military personnel’.

  • European prosecutors hear Lebanese bankers in c.bank commission probe

    Lebanese bankers told European prosecutors they believed that commissions now at the centre of a graft probe had been paid to the central bank, four sources said, while investigators suspect the cash illegally ended up with the governor's brother. Prosecutors from Germany, France and Luxembourg have been in Beirut as part of the money laundering investigation. The two men deny diverting or laundering public funds, saying the $300 million was earned legally.

  • PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Andie MacDowell Joins Us

    Selena Gomez begins filming Only Murders in the Building season 3 as Meryl Streep & Paul Rudd join cast, remembering Lisa Marie Presley, Pamela Anderson finally tells her story, Kanye West is reportedly married, and Jeremy Renner is out of hospital

  • Joe Rogan ‘bummed out’ Francis Ngannou won’t be fighting Jon Jones for UFC heavyweight title

    One of the biggest UFC heavyweight fights possible is no longer an option, and that makes Joe Rogan upset.

  • Mom of Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult 'Lieutenant’: Mastermind Deserves No Mercy

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAs New York federal prosecutors seek to put convicted sex trafficker Larry Ray behind bars for life after turning his daughter’s Sarah Lawrence college friend ground into an alleged cult, his co-conspirator’s mother is demanding a harder punishment.Ray, 63, was convicted in April of 15 criminal charges, including extortion and racketeering conspiracy, after sexually, psychologically, and physically abusing multiple college students at

  • Her Gwich'in roots gave her grit, says gold medal ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt

    Last Friday, in the gathering darkness on a ski hill in Zao, Japan, Alexandria Loutitt prepped for her next jump at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, not totally aware she was on the verge of making ski-jumping history. It was getting later in the evening — when most of the competition was scheduled to accommodate European TV viewers — and the sun had gone down between the first and second rounds. Loutitt had already made a remarkable first jump, leading by more than 10 points. Then, as Loutitt jum

  • Riders to face more 'short-term pain' of subway closures, streetcar diversions in 2023, TTC warns

    Repair work on Toronto's transit lines this year will cause dozens of weekend subway closures and streetcar diversions as the city spends approximately $800 million to replace aging parts of the system. TTC commissioners approved a plan at their meeting Thursday to make the work possible over the next 12 months. CEO Rick Leary stressed that repairs and upgrades are necessary to help keep the system in good working order. "It's critical to the improvement of service," he said. "There's a lot of b

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78