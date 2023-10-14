Michelle Williams Is Going to Narrate Britney Spears's Memoir 'The Woman in Me'

"I stand with Britney."

Getty

Britney Spears has found an unexpected ally in Michelle Williams.

On Friday, it was revealed that Williams will be narrating the majority of the audio edition of the singer's upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, as some of the book's contents have been highly emotional for Spears to revisit.



"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement shared with People. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.” Per the outlet, Spears will record the introduction, while the Oscar-nominated actress will lend her voice to the remainder of the memoir.



Getty

Spears added, "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it." Michelle, meanwhile, revealed her support for Britney by stating, "I stand with Britney."

Related: Britney Spears Says She Was "Scared" During Her Iconic 2001 VMAs Performance

Spears's memoir is "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope," according to its publisher Gallery Books. The book will dive deeper into the Grammy-winner's 13-year conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, which was eventually terminated in 2021, as well as her life as one of the world's biggest pop stars.

The publisher added that the book "illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”



The audiobook's publishing will coincide with the book's Oct. 24 release date.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.