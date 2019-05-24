Michelle Wie withdraws from U.S. Women's Open with wrist injury

Due to a lingering injury in her right wrist, Michelle Wie will not compete at the U.S. Women's Open next week in South Carolina. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie has officially withdrawn from the U.S. Women’s Open next week, still battling a lingering wrist injury that has sidelined her for months.

“While I’m making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Women’s Open,” Wie wrote on Instagram. “It was a difficult decision to make because the U.S. Open was one that I was looking forward to playing in all year, but my recovery and health is the priority. Thanks so much for all the messages of support — they really keep my spirits up. I am hopeful that I’ll be seeing you all back out on Tour very soon.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The five-time LPGA Tour winner has played three times on Tour this season, though missed the cut in her last two appearances in April. She finished in a tie for 23rd at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February. Wie then withdrew from the HSBC Women’s World Championship the next week, when she initially started feeling pain in her right wrist.

Wie, who is currently ranked No. 46 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, picked up her last win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in 2018. She will be replaced at the U.S. Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston by Fatima Fernandez Cano.

Fernandez Cano turned pro last year and currently competes on the Symetra Tour. She finished in a tie for sixth at the Symetra Classic last week, though has made the cut just twice in seven events this season.

More from Yahoo Sports: