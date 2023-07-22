Michelle Wie West's Air Jordan 1 collaboration sells out in minutes

Michelle Wie West said "aloha" to her golf career with an eye-catching collaboration with Jordan Brand.

The five-time tournament winner released special edition Air Jordan 1 High Golf sneakers on Tuesday and, according to Complex, they sold out in minutes. They sold for retail at $200 a pair on the Nike website and are reselling for $560 on StockX.

The sneaker has a white base and features electric blue and pink accents with several tributes to West's life and career. The Nike swoosh is decorated to look like a wave, the laces are pink ombre and the translucent blue sole reveals "Aloha" on the bottom to celebrate her upbringing in Hawaii.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The tongue of each sneaker is different, with the left showing the word "mom" in Korean and the right one featuring her daughter's initials.

The AJ1 High Golf ‘Pebble Beach’ celebrates pro golfer Michelle Wie West 🌺⛳️ https://t.co/XWIvSdT3e3 pic.twitter.com/Hd98DxdK9K — Sneaker Freaker (@snkrfrkrmag) July 19, 2023

Wie West, a prodigy who made a splash in the golf world at the age of 10, wore the sneakers in her final LPGA tournament appearance. Earlier this month at the U.S. Open, which was held for the first time at Pebble Beach, she missed the cut, but celebrated the day with her father, husband and daughter by her side.

Michelle Wie in her Jordan 1s during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach.

She revealed her Air Jordan 1 shoe with an unboxing post on Instagram ahead of the tournament and said there was also an apparel collection. The bucket hat is sold out, but the crewneck sweatshirt is still available on the Nike website for $60.

"This is so cool seeing in real life," she said holding up a shoe, "we worked really hard on this."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michelle Wie West's Air Jordan 1 Pebble Beach sells out in minutes