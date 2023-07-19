Michelle Wie West Commemorates Retirement With Air Jordan 1 Golf "Wave"

Michelle Wie West bids farewell to professional golf, having played her final tournament last week. In a heartwarming tribute, Jordan Brand honors her career and retirement with the release of the limited edition AJ1 G "Wave" kicks.

Wie West's journey began at just 13 years old, becoming the youngest player to make a cut on the LPGA Tour. Throughout her career, she continued to make history, setting records in a PGA TOUR event and leaving an indelible impact on the world of golf and sports. The kicks boast a "Sail" leather upper and the "Wave" design takes center stage on the Swooshes. The iconic high-top Jordan 1 silhouette pays homage to her affinity for such classic shoes.

Adding a personal touch, Wie West's daughter's initials grace one tongue tab, while the word "Mom" in Korean adorns the other, acknowledging her dual roles as a golfing trailblazer and a devoted mother. A removable ball marker featuring the motivational message "Just Do It" in English and Korean is attached to the laces, while "Aloha" on the translucent outsoles beautifully honors her Korean and Hawaiian heritage.

Michelle Wie West's Air Jordan 1 Golf "Wave" sneakers are available now via Nike's website. The limited edition kicks retail at $200 USD.

In other footwear news, Nike Dunk Low boasts "Michigan State" pride in satin.