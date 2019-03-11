Michelle Wie is off the market after boyfriend Jonnie West proposes this weekend in San Francisco

Any on-course disappointment from earlier this month for Michelle Wie was forgotten over the weekend when the LPGA star said “Yes” to boyfriend Jonnie West after he popped the question and asked for her hand in marriage.

Wie took to Instagram on Sunday night to make public her engagement to the son of former NBA great Jerry West. Jonnie works as an executive in the front office for the Golden State Warriors.

The post is light on particulars, although those are the Lyon Street Steps in San Francisco in the background. The build-up proceeding West getting down on bended knee, however, remains a secret with the happy couple, who only made their relationship known in January.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After ending her 2018 season early due to a right-hand injury that required surgery in October, Wie was excited about her prospects for 2019. However, the 29-year-old played just one tournament, coming in T-23 at the Honda LPGA Thailand last month, before withdrawing mid-way into the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship due to pain again in the hand. Wie, the HSBC’s defending champion, was 10 over through 14 holes before walking off the course.

It’s unclear when Wie will return to action. The one bright side to being away from the game? It will give her the time to begin planning for her big day.

Courtesy of Michelle Wie

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS