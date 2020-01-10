Michelle Wie announces pregnancy with Jerry West's son, Warriors exec Jonnie West

For very good reason, Michelle Wie is probably going to need to take some more time off from golf next year.

One of the brightest stars in women’s golf has announced she is pregnant with a baby girl, due this summer.

The father is Wie’s husband, Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West. The two married in August 2019.

Wie’s pregnancy comes after she took a large chunk of last year’s LPGA season off to focus on her health. The five-time winner on the LPGA Tour has also started working as a broadcaster with CBS during her time off, though she has insisted she is not retiring as a player.

A baby is on the way for Michelle Wie and Jonnie West. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

