Michelle Wie drops out of U.S. Women's Open with ailing wrist issue

Michelle Wie's injury-forced sabbatical will continue.

Wie, who has been on the sidelines for most of the year dealing with a persistent wrist injury, has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Women's Open.

"While I’m making progress with my recovery, I have decided to withdraw from the US Women’s Open," Wie said in a statement. "It was a difficult decision to make because the US Open was one that I was looking forward to playing in all year, but my recovery and health is the priority."

Wie underwent surgery at the end of 2018 to treat an avulsion fracture, bone spurs and nerve entrapment in her right hand. Unfortunately, the injury returned early this season.

In February, after returning to the Honda LPGA Thailand (where she finished T-23), Wie withdrew in the middle of the first round at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she was the defending champ. Wie circled the Kia Classic in March as a date for return, but also withdrew. Her last event was the ANA Inspiration, where she shot 74-77 to miss the cut.

Wie, a former U.S. Open champ, said she plans to be back inside the ropes this season.

"Thanks so much for all the messages of support—they really keep my spirits up," Wie said. "I am hopeful that I’ll be seeing you all back out on tour very soon!"

The 2019 U.S. Women's Open begins on May 30 at Country Club of Charleston. Ariya Jutanugarn is the defending champ.

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

