Michelle Visage says fans have called her 'disgusting names' over fluctuating weight
Michelle Visage has opened up on how fans have called her “disgusting names" due to fluctuations in her weight while appearing on Drag Race over the years.
Speaking on White Wine Question Time the star told host Kate Thornton that while she was able to disregard cruel remarks, the comments could've had a devastating impact when she was younger and suffering from an eating disorder.
The TV judge, who has previously spoken about her 20-year long battle with an eating disorder, said: "It does take courage to come back from an eating disorder.
"I've fallen over the years, it's been a while but even after coming away and going to hospital and dealing with it, it's a struggle."
Listen: Michelle Visage opens up on her relationship with RuPaul, her long-lasting marriage and how much she loves the UK
"My weight has fluctuated every series of RuPaul's Drag Race due to a multitude of things," she went on. "I have thyroid disease, I have something called Hashimoto disease so I deal with that. What I eat goes on my body differently."
Read more: Michelle Visage says Jessie J was ‘total cold person’ on tour
"Getting in front of the camera, especially doing my job, our fans are rabid," Visage explained. "I have been called the most disgusting names you have ever heard in your life.
“If I were in the same mental state I was in when I was a teenager fighting with this disease I don't know if I'd still be here talking to you today because the things that I have been called have been disgusting.
"Thank god I could rise above and realise it doesn't matter because when I'm heavier, I am heavier. I can't hide it. It is what it is.
"This is my journey, not yours, call me fat I don't care. You're not wrong but I'm not going to be shamed for it, I'm not going to accept your shame."
The mother-of-two opened up about her eating disorder in her book Michelle Visage: The Diva Rules in which she explained she was able to change things for the better in her late 20s.
She said: “Now, I listen to my body, I feel a million times healthier and much more confident in my skin.”
Read more: Michelle Visage says she wasn’t invited to do Strictly tour
Visage is currently appearing on two concurrent series of Drag Race as the US version started at the beginning of the month and the UK’s second season kicked off on BBC iPlayer on 14 January.
Mind is a charity supporting and offering help for those with mental health problems. More information can be found on their website.
Beat is the UK's eating disorder charity with free and confidential help for those battling eating disorders available via their helpline on 0808 801 0677, open 365 days a year from 9am–8pm during the week, and 4pm–8pm on weekends and bank holidays.
Watch: Michelle Visage spills on Drag Race UK