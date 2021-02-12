Michelle Trachtenberg Says There Was a Rule on Buffy Set That Joss Whedon Could Not Be Alone with Her

Getty iMages (2) Michelle Trachtenberg, Joss Whedon

Michelle Trachtenberg has updated her statement on the accusations against Joss Whedon.

The actress, who played Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 2000 to 2003, is adding to a previous statement she made in the wake of her costars' allegations against the series' creator.

On Thursday, Trachtenberg, 35, said that there was a rule on the Buffy set that Whedon, 56, could not be alone with her after an unnamed incident.

"The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again," she wrote. The Gossip Girl actress did not go into detail about what led to the alleged rule, or who enacted it.

A rep for Whedon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding Trachtenberg's statement she made Thursday.

Trachtenberg's original post was a repost of star Sarah Michelle Gellar's statement, which said she did not want to be associated with Whedon and that she stands "with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Trachtenberg wrote in her caption, "Thank you @sarahmgellar for saying this. I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate. So now. People know. What Joss. Did."

Gellar and Trachtenberg's comments came after Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase, accused Whedon of abusing his power on the set of the WB series.

Carpenter shared a lengthy statement on Twitter Wednesday sharing details of Whedon's alleged behavior.

The actress said that at one point, Whedon asked her if she planned to "keep" her baby after learning she was pregnant — and ultimately fired her shortly after she gave birth.

"He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth," she claimed.

"Back then, I felt powerless and alone," Carpenter said in the statement. "With no other option, I swallowed the mistreatment and carried on."

Whedon was accused by actor Ray Fisher last year of being "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" while they worked together on Justice League in 2017.

An internal investigation by WarnerMedia followed Fisher's claims, which Carpenter participated in. When the investigation concluded in December 2020, the company said that "remedial action has been taken."

In a response to Carpenter's allegations Wednesday, Fisher called the actress "one of the bravest people I know."

"I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation," he said on Twitter. "Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs."