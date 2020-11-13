Michelle de Swarte: ‘Me, Method Man and Sarah Jessica Parker were in a hot tub’

The funniest sketch I’ve ever seen …

Siblings – a hilarious London duo – do a sketch about two American soccer dads who have so much in common they end up getting together. I blew a funny fuse.

The funniest book I’ve ever read …

Boy George’s Take It Like a Man. I read it when I was in my teens – I remember thinking it was dangerously funny.

The funniest TV show I’ve ever seen …

PhoneShop: I’m so sad it’s not on any more. There’s one line my friends and I still say: “Manaman’s a Wagamama man.” I think that is one of the funniest sentences ever.

The funniest film I’ve ever seen …

Dolemite Is My Name: I was so excited to see Eddie Murphy in a comedic role again. I’ve watched it at least seven times, and each time it cracks me up.

The funniest heckle I’ve ever had …

That would be my sister coming to a gig of mine years ago, getting drunk and shouting out all my punchlines before I got to them. I think she thought she was helping me. I was like: “What the fuck are you doing? This is sabotage.” But she couldn’t help herself.

The funniest item of clothing I’ve ever owned …

I grew up in Brixton in the 90s, so any outfit I wore to Notting Hill carnival over a five-year period. I’d turn up thinking I looked like a dancehall queen but really it was more “urban morris dancer”.

The funniest dream I’ve ever had …

I was on an aeroplane, and me, Method Man from the Wu-Tang Clan and Sarah Jessica Parker were in a hot tub. I’m still wondering when it’s going to happen in real life.

The funniest thing that shouldn’t be funny …

When I was a model, I did a fashion show in Milan for Gucci and I fell on the runway three times. What kills me about this is that I’ve been doing standup for years now and I’m never going to top that.

Michelle de Swarte stars in The Duchess on Netflix and hosts monthly comedy night Live from White City Studios, which resumes in January