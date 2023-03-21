Michelle Rodriguez teases Fast X ending will deliver a major surprise

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Fast & Furious veteran Michelle Rodriguez has teased that Fast X is set to be the most jaw-dropping movie yet.

The penultimate outing for the franchise is said to raise the (already incredibly high) stakes, and will also see Jason Momoa deliver the “best male villain” performance of the series, according to Rodriguez.

While promoting her new project, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Rodriguez hinted that the next instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise will end with a major surprise that will leave fans reeling.

"I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we're gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let’s just put it that way.

"It’s gonna be like, 'Really? What?' Like that! Like that's how I was in the theatre. I was like ‘Oh my god. What have we done?'

It comes after director Louis Leterrier revealed that the movie is their most ambitious project to date.

He told Empire magazine: "This one is big. You know, I don't want to oversell it, but what we're planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope and emotion. You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll."

The tenth movie in the franchise will see the past come back to haunt Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family, as they come face to face with new nemesis Dante Reyes (Momoa).

Dante is the son of infamous drug lord Hernan Reyes, who met his end in Fast Five, and is set on avenging his father by targeting Dom’s son.

This callback to the fifth movie was something Leterrier was keen to explore through the eyes of Reyes.

"[Fast Five] is easily the best movie of the franchise. It's the greatest," he added.

"That chase with the safe, it's the greatest moment in cinema history, so we were like, 'Let's Rashomon this scene. What if we experience this scene through the eyes of Reyes, the guys who the safe belongs to, and Dom and Brian are the thieves that kill them?'"

Fast X is released in cinemas on May 19.

