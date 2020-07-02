Michelle Pfeiffer Has a Very Relatable Makeup Mishap in New Instagram Selfie

Applying mascara is always a little tricky — just ask Michelle Pfeiffer!

On Wednesday, the actress, 62, posted a very relatable photo of herself with a long line of black mascara smudged above her lip. In the selfie, Pfeiffer has the same wide-eyed facial expression we make when a makeup mishap occurs.

“EEK!!! Doing my makeup for an interview and picked up the wrong tissue 🙄” Pfeiffer captioned the snap on Instagram.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Love your humor and beauty,” Naomi Campbell wrote under the post, adding three heart emojis. While the Scarface star’s sister-in-law Rona Pfeiffer said, Lol 😂 still a beauty !”

And Pfeiffer’s fans agreed — she still looks beautiful, even with a streak of mascara on her face.

“you're perfect lol 💓😂” one Instagram user said. “Still gorgeous 👍❣️” a second wrote.

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Had a #MeToo Moment with a 'High-Powered Person' When She Was 20

Earlier that day, Pfeiffer shared a more glamorous snap in honor of Pride Month with the caption, "Sending Love 😘🌈 #Pride."

The star looked stunning in the selfie, wearing a shiny bronze-colored top, a heart-shaped rainbow necklace and gold hoop earrings. She parted her hair to one side and opted for a minimal makeup look.

"D*** girl 🔥" Charlize Theron said in the comment section. Rita Wilson added, "Hello gorgeous golden goddess."

RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns the Death of Her Dog Freddie: 'Thank You for 18 Years of Love & Pure Joy'

Story continues

While self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star has been sharing other candid shots from her time at home — including relatable workout moments. In June, Pfeiffer shared a photo of herself sitting on a Pilates machine with the caption, "Just not feelin’ it 😒," which prompted a slew of supportive comments from her famous friends.

"Get her done. You’ve got this," Leslie Jordan wrote. Octavia Spencer added, "C’mon gorgeous! You can do it!!"

Model Amber Valletta felt her pain, "Feeling you though💗," while Ellen Pompeo applauded her. "A+ for effort ❤️❤️❤️."

In an earlier photo in March, Pfeiffer shared a sweaty selfie on the treadmill.

"Combating #cabinfever. Yep, back on the treadmill looking even more like a lunatic," she wrote in the caption. "Not feeling so peppy today though. Sending love, support and gratitude to all of my fellow Americans and to people all over the world. In this #together💪❤️."