Michelle Obama tears into Trump's record at DNC: 'You cannot fake your way through this job'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama ripped into Donald Trump as unfit for the presidency in a Democratic National Committee speech that accused him of "faking" his way through the job and stoking racial tensions.

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she said. "He is in over his head. He cannot meet the moment. ... It is what it is."

"The job is hard," she said in the keynote speech of the event's first night. "You cannot fake your way through it."

She called Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a decent man who "trusts science" and "listens."

More follows…