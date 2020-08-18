Michelle Obama: Donald Trump 'In Over His Head,' Is 'Wrong President For This Country'

Former first lady Michelle Obama delivered a stirring speech to close out the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Monday.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Obama said in a video of her remarks, which were recorded ahead of the convention. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

She added: “So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was one of presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s main challengers in the 2020 Democratic race, were the headline speakers on the opening night on the four-day convention.

The gathering was initially scheduled to kick off on July 13, but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The convention is based at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, though much of the programming will not take place in person.

Most of the major speeches ― including from Biden, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and former President Barack Obama ― are expected to be delivered live from various locations across the country.

DNC organizers have assigned themes to each convention day ― Monday’s theme was “We the People,” to reinforce the idea that Americans who stand united “can overcome anything,” according to a party press release.

Biden is slated to formally accept the party’s nomination on Thursday and deliver the convention’s concluding speech.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

