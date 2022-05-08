Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Picture of Her Mom and Daughters for Mother's Day: 'I'm So Thankful'

Michelle Obama/Instagram

Michelle Obama/Instagram

Michelle Obama is a proud daughter and mother!

In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, the former first lady shared a sweet throwback picture of herself with her mom Marian Robinson and two daughters — Malia Obama, 23, and Sasha Obama, 20.

"Happy #MothersDay! I'm so thankful for the love, guidance, and care that my mom has instilled in me," Michelle, 58, wrote in her Instagram caption. "I've shared so much of her wisdom with my own daughters over the years. ❤️"

RELATED: Michelle Obama Celebrates Mom Marian in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'The Ultimate Role Model'

On Friday, the Becoming author also paid tribute to her mother by announcing plans for an exhibit called "Opening the White House" in honor of Robinson, 84, at the Obama Presidential Center.

michelle obama
michelle obama

Courtesy Obama Robinson Family Archive From left: Malia, Michelle and Sasha Obama

"Hi everyone, I'm Michelle, also known as Marian Robinson's daughter," she began a video posted on social media before sharing her story of growing up with her mom.

Michelle later revealed the plans for the exhibit at what will be a sprawling campus on Chicago's South Side, saying, "It's infused with so many of the values that my mother instilled in me, community, family, bringing people in, creating a warm, welcoming space where everyone feels at home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, the Obamas broke ground on the site, which will eventually hold a museum, a park, a tower with a viewing platform, an athletic facility, a fruit and vegetable garden, a playground, a branch of the city's public library, and more.

The exhibit honoring Robinson "will feature a scale replica of the East Room, where we held big dinners, replicas of the Blue Room, where we decorated a huge Christmas tree for the holidays, and also a replica of the South Lawn, where we hosted garden tours and Easter egg rolls, where we did state arrivals and so much more," Michelle said.

Robinson lived with the first family while they were in the White House, where she was known as "Grandma-in-Chief."

Part of that role was to indulge her granddaughters, whom Michelle shares with former President Barack Obama.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Says Daughters Sasha and Malia Are 'No Longer Thrilled' to Be Social Distancing with Parents

"I follow the rules at Michelle's house. At my house, they're my rules," Robinson said in an interview ahead of President Obama's inauguration. "I know Michelle is strict … When I'm at their house, the girls are doing all the stuff their mother has told them to do, there's not much left for me to do! But when they're at my house, they don't have to scrape the dishes – and they get to watch TV."

To close the clip, Michelle wished everyone a happy Mother's Day, adding, "especially to you, Mommy. Love you."

