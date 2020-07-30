Michelle Obama shares what made her fall for Barack Obama in new podcast

Photo credit: Win McNamee - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Michelle Obama's podcast has officially arrived, and it kicked off with a very special guest: the former First Lady's husband, former President Barack Obama. Though The Michelle Obama Podcast promises to examine relationships of various kinds, the couple didn't so much focus on their 27-year marriage but instead shed light on the bonds they forged with their communities, which were integral to their upbringings and careers long before stepping foot into the White House.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

The honest, intimate conversation—presumably recorded at home while quarantining together—captures the couple's sweet asides, goofy jokes, and "love you's," but it also offers a rare glimpse into "the conversations that we have around the dinner table," the former FLOTUS explained. For example, she reflected on her communal upbringing, from elders living at home to neighbours supporting each other, and how that was something she saw in her now-husband too.

Can’t wait for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast! It’s a long, thoughtful talk with @BarackObama—we had some fun with this one. That conversation goes live tomorrow, but you can follow us right now and hear a preview at https://t.co/L8FgSZGAkG. pic.twitter.com/AvPZTCnHvh — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2020

"You know the core of everything you have done politically, what I know about you as a person and one of the reasons why I fell in love with you is—," she said during the conversation before being interrupted by Barack.

Story continues

"It wasn't just my looks. But that's okay," the former president joked.

"You're cute, you know," Michelle continued. "But, no. One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other's brothers' and sisters' keepers. And that's how I was raised."

The Becoming author, who grew up in Chicago's South Shore community, shared that she was raised to look out for others. "I can say that my family, my neighbourhood, my notions of community growing up shaped that view, and shaped the choices that I made in life as I felt your experiences shape yours," she said.

Before the couple crossed paths, Barack was already making moves as a community organiser in Chicago, working with the Developing Communities Project in Roseland and vouching for tenants' rights in the Altgeld Gardens housing projects.

Barack and Michelle met in 1989 when he was interning at a Chicago law firm, where she was an associate and would soon become his adviser. After some persisting from Barack, the two went on their first date. Three years later, they tied the knot at Chicago's South Shore Cultural Centre.

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

The couple welcomed Malia Obama in 1998 and second child Sasha Obama in 2001. In the podcast, Michelle and Barack shared the legacy they hope to leave for their daughters. "When you and I think about the inheritance we'd like to leave Malia and Sasha, more than anything what it would be is that they're living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody," the former POTUS said. "Celebrates and sees everybody. Because we know that if we're not around, that those girls are in a society like that. They'll be fine."

Michelle agreed. "Couldn't have said it better myself."

Listen to the full episode below via Spotify.

You Might Also Like