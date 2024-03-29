Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney to be Honored at 49th Annual Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has revealed the winners of the 49th annual Gracie Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievements by women in news, entertainment and digital media. This year’s honorees include Michelle Obama, Glennon Doyle, Selena Gomez, Gayle King, Sydney Sweeney, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nicole Kidman and Angela Yee.

The event will take place May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles with a theme centered around “feminine strength, both large and small.” Local and student honorees will receive their awards at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 in New York City.

“As Women’s History Month draws to a close, we honor the remarkable women storytellers whose courage and resilience continue to inspire us,” AWMF president Becky Brooks said. “Their stories, strengths and influence are actively shaping our present and future. The impact of women is undeniable, and we look forward to celebrating these powerful contributions and achievements at the upcoming Gracie Awards.”

The Gracie Awards are executive produced by Vicangelo Bulluck and the event is sponsored by Hallmark Media, iHeart, Premiere, Katz Media Group, CNN and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association.

See the full list of honorees below. The winners are listed in alphabetical order within their respective categories.

Television National Winners

Director – Talk Show [TV – National]

Adriane Adler (“Tamron Hall”) – Disney General Entertainment

Director – Comedy [TV- National]

Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – Prime Video

Hard News Feature [TV-National]

“Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military” (ABC News Live) -ABC News

Actress in a Leading Role – Limited Series [TV – National]

Bel Powley (“A Small Light”) – National Geographic

Non-English Individual Achievement – Producer [TV – National]

Bertha Gonzalez (“Paso a Paso” Docuseries) – Entravision

Documentary – Historical [TV – National]

“Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney” – MTV Documentary Films

Made for Television Movie [TV – National]

“Black Girl Missing” – Lifetime

Documentary – Sports [TV – National]

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games” – ESPN

Hard News Feature [TV – National]

“Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue” – CNN

Special or Variety [TV – National]

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” – NBC

Director – Documentary [TV – National]

Cristina Costantini (“Science Fair: The Series”) – National Geographic

Non-English Program – Family Series [TV – National]

“Dars” – BBC World Service

On-Air Talent – News Magazine [TV – National]

Deborah Roberts (“20/20”) – ABC NEWS

Soft News Feature [TV – National]

Defying the Odds (“CBS Sunday Morning”) – CBS News Sunday Morning

Actress in a Breakthrough Role [TV – National]

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”) – Prime Video

Producer – News [TV – National]

Esther Castillejo (“ABC World News Tonight with David Muir”) – ABC NEWS

Showrunner Nonfiction – Documentary [TV – National]

Esther Dere (“The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant”) – FX

On-Air Talent – News [TV – National]

Gayle King (“CBS Mornings”) – CBS News

News Magazine [TV – National]

Impact x Nightline (ABC News Studios) – ABC NEWS

Director – Sports [TV – National]

Joie Jacoby (“Candace Parker: Unapologetic”) – ESPN

Reporter/Correspondent [TV – National]

Jomana Karadsheh – CNN

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical [TV – National]

Liamani Segura (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) – Disney Branded Television

Executive Producer – Documentary Series [TV – National]

Liz Day (“The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant”) – FX

Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – News [TV – National]

Lourdes Hurtado (“Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare”) – Noticias Telemundo

Actress in a Supporting Role – Limited Series [TV – National]

Mary McDonnell (“The Fall of the House of Usher”) – Netflix

Interview Feature – News [TV – National]

“Meet the NASA Astronaut Set to Make History in Space” – NBC News NOW, Stay Tuned, Today

Family Series [TV – National]

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Marvel) – Disney Branded Television

Documentary – Limited Series [TV – National]

“Murder in Big Horn” – Showtime

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama [TV – National]

Nicole Kidman (“Special Ops: Lioness”) – Paramount+

Writer Unscripted – Daytime Talk [TV – National]

Nik Robinson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”) – NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios

On-Air Talent – Lifestyle [TV – National]

Nikole Hannah-Jones (“The 1619 Project”) – Hulu, Onyx Collective

Showrunner – Fiction [TV – National]

Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“All American: Homecoming”) – Warner Bros. Television

Sports Feature [TV – National]

“Note to Self: Briana Scurry” (CBS Mornings) – CBS News

Comedy [TV – National]

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

Sports Program [TV – National]

“Paula Murphy: Undaunted” – FOX Sports

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie [TV – National]

Phylicia Rashad (“Heaven Down Here”) – Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Limited Series [TV – National]

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” – Shondaland, Netflix

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical [TV – National]

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – Prime Video

Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – Sports [TV – National]

Rebeca Landa (ESPN Deportes) – ESPN

Investigative Feature [TV – National]

“Run For Your Life” (Bloomberg Investigates) – Bloomberg

Director – Drama [TV – National]

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) – HBO | Max

Producer – Entertainment [TV – National]

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“The Gilded Age”) – HBO Max

Producer – Documentary [TV – National]

Sasha Joelle Achilli (“Inside the Iranian Uprising”) – “FRONTLINE” on PBS

Sports Feature [TV – National]

“SC Featured: Finding Their Voice” – ESPN

Documentary – News/Investigative [TV – National]

“Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza” – NBC News Digital

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama [TV – National]

Shanola Hampton (“Found”) – NBC

Non-English Program – News [TV – National]

Shin Daewe (“Ayeyarwady Riverbank Erosion”) – Radio Free Asia Burmese Service

Drama [TV – National]

“Special Ops: Lioness” – Paramount+

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie – [TV – National]

Sydney Sweeney (“REALITY”) – HBO Max

Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV – National]

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

Showrunner Fiction – Comedy [TV – National]

“The Eternal Memory” – MTV Documentary Films

Talk Show – Entertainment [TV – National]

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios

Non-English Program – Scripted Documentary [TV – National]

“The Last of the Wakhi Shepherdesses” (BBC 100 Women) – BBC World Service

Interview Feature – Entertainment [TV – National]

“The View talks with Justina Miles” – ABC Television Network

Director – Made for TV Movie [TV – National]

Tina Satter (“REALITY”) – HBO Max

News Program [TV – National]

“Today” – NBC News

Documentary Series [TV – National]

“Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller” – National Geographic

News Feature Series [TV – National]

“Trailblazing Women” (GMA3) – ABC News

Non-English Individual Achievement – On-Air Talent – Entertainment [TV – National]

Wendy Guevara (“Wendy: Perdida pero famosa”) – ViX

Ensemble Cast [TV – National]

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Writer Scripted [TV – National]

Zakiya Dalila Harris and Rashida Jones (“The Other Black Girl”) – Hulu, Onyx Collective

Non-English Individual Achievement – Actress [TV – National]

Zuria Vega (“Las Pelotaris 1926”) – ViX

Radio National Winners

Host – Weekend News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Allison Keyes (“CBS News Weekend Roundup”) – CBS News Radio

Host – Midday [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Angela Yee (“Way Up with Angela Yee”) – iHeartMedia, Premiere Networks

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“Black, Autistic and Safe” – iHeartMedia

Host – Night [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Elaina D. Smith (“Nights with Elaina”) – Westwood One

Host – Weekend [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Ellen K. (“Ellen K. Weekend Show”) – iHeartMedia

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“Foreign Crisis Coverage” – ABC News Radio

Talk Show [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“Jill on Money” – CBS News Radio

Producer – Entertainment [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Katrina B. (“Nessa On Air”) – Superadio Network, LLC

Producer – Talk [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Kristen Farrah (“Radio Health Journal”) – American Urban Radio Networks

Non-English Individual Achievement [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Mayra Berenice (“Mayra Berenice en Vivo”) – Entravision Communications

Co-host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Medha Gandhi (“Elvis Duran in the Morning”) – iHeartMedia

Outstanding News Anchor [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Michelle Franzen (ABC News Radio) – ABC NEWS

Feature/Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

“Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation” – SiriusXM

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin (“She’s So Proud”) – SiriusXM

Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“Battle of Bamber Bridge” – NPR

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“Historic UAW Strike of 2023” – NPR

News Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter” – WBUR, NPR

Reporter/Correspondent [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Katia Riddle (“All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage”) – NPR

Producer [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Nancy Farghalli (“Marketplace”) – American Public Media

Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Nora Young (“Spark”) – Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“On the Ground in Iran” (“All Things Considered”) – NPR

Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS” (“All Things Considered”) – NPR

Investigative Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“Sugar Land” – The Texas Newsroom

Documentary [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

“The Road to Boito” – Snap Judgment, KQED

Digital Media National Winners

Original Online Programming – Video Series [DM – National]

“52 Documentary: 22 Episodes of Inspiring Women’s Journeys” – VOA (Voice of America)

Podcast – Producer [DM – National]

Adriana Cargill (“Sandcastles”) – Wave Maker Media

Podcast – Scripted [DM – National]

“Alison Bechdel’s Dykes to Watch Out For” – Audible

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Investigative [DM – National]

Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat (“Crime Junkie”) – audiochuck

Podcast – Lifestyle [DM – National]

“Baby, This is Keke Palmer” – Wondery

Website – News [DM – National]

“BBC 100 Women Climate Change” – BBC World Service

GRAND AWARD Podcast – Educational [DM – National]

“Cancer Straight Talk from MSK” – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Podcast – Investigative [DM – National]

“Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University” – Wondery

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Lifestyle [DM – National]

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Amanda Doyle (“We Can Do Hard Things”) – Audacy Podcasts

Online Producer – Entertainment [DM – National]

Heather Ricks (“No More Ink”) – MTV Entertainment Studios

Podcast Host – Entertainment [DM – National]

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus”) – Lemonada Media

Podcast Host – News [DM – National]

Kayna Whitworth (“The King Road Killings”, ABC Podcasts) – ABC NEWS

Online Producer – News [DM – National]

Ladan Anoushfar (“As Equals”) – CNN

Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress [DM – National]

Maria Shriver (“Conversations Above the Noise with Maria”) – Shriver Media

Podcast – Entertainment [DM – National]

“Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” – Audible and Higher Ground

Website – Information/Entertainment [DM – National]

Netflix Queue – Netflix

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble – Entertainment [DM – National]

Punkie Johnson and Dicey (“Love Thang with Punkie Johnson”) – Hartbeat, SiriusXM

Blog / Vlog [DM – National]

“Reporter’s Notebook: My Ancestor Taught in Federal Indian Boarding Schools” – VOA (Voice of America)

Podcast – Sports [DM – National]

“ROS Presents: Counterattack” – Religion of Sports and PRX

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video [DM – National]

‘Safer, Smarter Kids Presents: Think, Feel, Act (TFA)” – Lauren’s Kids Foundation

Non-English Program [DM – National]

“Small Actions, Big Hearts with Plaza Sésamo” – Sesame Workshop

Original Online Programming – News/Documentary [DM – National]

“This American Life” and “Slate’s What Next” – This American Life and Slate

Television Local Winners

Sports Feature [TV – Local]

“27 Strong” – Wish TV

Soft News Feature [TV – Local]

“A Hero’s Heart” – WSMV-TV

Director [TV – Local]

Ann Benjamin (“All Arts Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists”) – The WNET Group’s All Arts

News Program [TV – Local]

Channel 2 Action News at 4pm – Cox Media Group – WSB TV

Non-English Individual Achievement [TV – Local]

Dalia Ramirez (“Paso a Paso” Docuseries) – Entravision

GRAND AWARD – Documentary [TV – Local]

“Del Paso Heights: Cracking An Epidemic” – KCRA 3 News

On-Air Talent – Investigative [TV – Local]

Emily Turner (“Emily Turner Holds the Powerful Accountable”) – Action News Jax

Producer – Scripted [TV – Local]

Erica Young (“Journey School”) – KPRC-TV

Producer – Edited [TV – Local]

Jessica Miller (“Health, Hope & Healing: The Loneliness Epidemic”) – WKYC, TEGNA

Interview Feature [TV – Local]

“Made in Connecticut with Rebecca Surran” – News 12 Connecticut

Investigative Feature [TV – Local]

“Price of Care: State Agency Neglects Those it Promised to Protect” – ABC10

On-Air Talent – Sports [TV – Local]

Romi Bean – CBS News Colorado

Series [TV – Local]

“Stage” – Twin Cities PBS

Documentary [TV – Local]

“The 5:33- Legacy of the LIRR Massacre” – WCBS-TV

News Magazine [TV – Local]

“The Border Crossed Us” – CBS News Colorado

Investigative Feature [TV – Local]

“Uprooted” – Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO and ProPublica

Hard News Feature [TV – Local]

“What Happens When You Lose Your Home at 72?” – GBH News

Radio Local Winners

Host Morning Drive – Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Amanda Orlando (“The Warm Morning Show with Amanda Orlando”) – Cumulus Media Broadcasting

Interview Feature [Radio – Local]

Rita Cosby with Andrew Cuomo (“The Rita Cosby Show”) – 77 WABC Radio

Non-English Individual Achievement [Radio – Local]

Angélica Vale (“La Vale Show con Angélica Vale”) – Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio – Local]

Audrey Rose (“Audrey Rose Show”, 104.1 KRBE) – Cumulus Media Broadcasting

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Christina Musson (“KMJ’s Broeske & Musson”) – Cumulus Radio

Host Non-Morning Drive Weekend (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Cindy Adams (“The Cindy Adams Show”) – 77 WABC Radio

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Cody Robinson (“Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI”) – Bonneville International

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Erica DeLong (“The Erica Show” WDCG G105) – iHeartMedia

Hard News Feature [Radio – Local]

“Facing Fentanyl” – KIRO News Radio

Non-English Program [Radio – Local]

“Good Guoyue in Taipei” – Taipei Broadcasting Station

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Holly O’Connor (“Miguel & Holly Show”) – iHeartMedia

Talk Show [Radio – Local]

“Jason & Alexis in the Morning” – Hubbard Broadcasting, myTalk 107.1

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small Market [Radio – Local]

Kat (“Andy and Kat” Majic 95.1) – Sarkes Tarzian Inc.

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Small Market [Radio – Local]

Kat Walters (“The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters”) – Saga Broadcasting

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

KeKe Hampton (“The Fred Show” 103.5 KISS FM) – iHeartMedia Chicago

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio – Local]

Krista Hatcher Uelmen (“Middays Krista Hatcher”) – Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio – Local]

Lisa Dent – WGN Radio

Producer [Radio – Local]

Lisa Tschernkowitsch (“Newsline with Brigitte Quinn”) – WCBS 880 News Audacy New York

Host Morning Drive – Small Market [Radio – Local]

Michelle Heart (“Michelle in the Morning”) – Townsquare Media

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Local]

“Mourning for Maui”- Audacy, KCBS Radio San Francisco

Public Affairs [Radio – Local]

“Philadelphia Focus” – Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia

Outstanding News Anchor/Reporter/Correspondent [Radio – Local]

Sabrina Cupit (WSB 95.5) – Cox Media Group

Public Affairs – Series [Radio – Local]

“Spirit of the I.E.” – KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside)

Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio – Local]

Tarsha Jones (“Jonesy in the Morning”) WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City

Soft News Feature [Radio – Local]

“The Hub of Hope: Transforming Lives at Kent-Meridian High” – KIRO News Radio

News Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“A Year Since Club Q” – Colorado Public Radio

Producer [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Angie Perrin (“What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting”) – KCRW

Portrait/Biography [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire” – KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast

Host/Anchor [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Chion Wolf (“Audacious with Chion Wolf”) – Connecticut Public (WNPR)

Talk Show [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean” – Connecticut Public (WNPR)

Series [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“Fractured” – WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ “Frontline”

Interview Feature [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Kansas City’s First Pride Parade (“A People’s History of Kansas City”) – KCUR 89.3

Reporter/Correspondent [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

Kassidy Arena – KBIA

Documentary [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“Ohio After Roe” – Ideastream Public Media

Feature/Special [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban” – Texas Public Radio

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Non-Commercial Local]

“Walker Grand Jury” – Ideastream Public Media

Television Student Winners

Soft News Feature [TV – Student]

Bridge Day (“WVU Mountaineer Playbook”) – West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Hard News Feature [TV – Student]

“BYU Students, Organizations Work to Teach School Community About Consent” (“Universe Live”) –

Brigham Young University School of Communications “Universe Live”

On-Air Talent [TV – Student]

Grace Velez (“Inside Swoop Scoop-Inside Swoop in 90”-CommConnectTV) – The University of North Florida

News Magazine [TV – Student]

“Hofstra Today” – Hofstra Entertainment Access Television (HEAT) Network

Documentary [TV – Student]

“Hope for Lahaina: Witnesses of the Maui Wildfires” – Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live

Director [TV – Student]

Jillian Kane (“The Herbies”) – Hofstra University

Producer [TV – Student]

Makenna Leisifer (“WVU News”) – West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Interview Feature [TV – Student]

Isabella LoBue with Sarah Pierre (“Sports Beat”) – Hofstra University

News Program [TV – Student]

“Universe Today” (“Maui Recovery”) – Brigham Young University School of Communications “Universe Live”

News Program [TV – Student]

WVU News – West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Radio Student Winners

Interview Feature – Sports [Radio – Student]

“Very Few Disc Golfers are Women with Halle Jackson” – KBIA

Producer [Radio – Student]

Ashley Blum (“A League of Our Own”) – WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

News Feature [Radio – Student]

“Changes are Coming to Seattle Public Schools’ Sex Education Courses” – KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media

Host/Personality [Radio – Student]

Megan Steckler (“A Community Affair”) – Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Public Affairs [Radio – Student]

“Moving Forward with Durham’s Guaranteed Income” (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute) – North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Student]

“Naloxone Aids Harm Reduction Amid Opioid Epidemic “- KBIA

Interview Feature [Radio – Student]

Sheetal Sheeth with Fatima Moien – WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk Show [Radio – Student]

“WRHU Broadway Broadcast” – WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Digital Media Student Winners

Podcast [DM – Student]

“Exposure Therapy” – Youth on Record

Online Producer [DM – Student]

Kalyn Riley Epps (“Bridging the (Nature) Gap”) – Stanford University

Podcast Host [DM – Student]

Natalie Dunlap (“Above the Fold: All Eyes on Women’s Basketball”) – The Daily Iowan

Original Online Programming [DM – Student]

“Toned” – Xavier University of Louisiana, Original Online Programming

