Michelle Obama says "it’s up to all of us" to root out racism

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has released a statement about the importance of self-examination and rooting out racism following the murder of George Floyd — whose death has prompted nationwide protests against racism and police brutality in America.

She began her post by saying she's "exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop," and continued: "Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of colour to deal with it."

"It’s up to all of us — black, white, everyone — no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out," Michelle wrote. "It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us."

