Michelle Obama reacts to Trump-Biden debate, calls on followers to take action

Michelle Obama is sympathizing with viewers of Tuesday's first presidential debate, and she shared her thoughts in an Instagram message that took aim at President Donald Trump.

In a post to Instagram Wednesday, the former first lady, 56, shared a photo of Democratic nominee, Vice President Joe Biden, whom her husband, former President Barrack Obama, endorsed in April.

"If you were turned off by the President’s behavior last night, I feel you. Believe me, I do," she began. "But we can’t let him win by tuning out altogether. That’s what he wants."

She called on her followers to take action in the wake of the heated debate.

"So turn those feelings into action—turn them into votes for my friend, @JoeBiden," she wrote. "It’s the only way we can get out of this chaos and restore some stability to this country."

She continued, "You can start by reaching out to everyone you know. Make sure they’re registered. Make sure they know how and when they’re going to vote. And then follow up with them, every day, to make sure they cast their ballot. Because in this election, we’ve got to vote for Joe in numbers that cannot be denied."

Michelle Obama was one of the many famous faces to promote National Voter Registration Day last Tuesday and recorded a joint Instagram Live with actress Zendaya highlighting the importance of young people making their voices heard through voting.

"I know there's a lot of people your age who are frustrated with the process," she said. "They feel alienated by the system. And a lot of times they think, 'My vote doesn't matter. I don't believe in it. So let me just sit it out or maybe vote for a protest candidate.' But what we've got to remember is these elections are decided by a handful of votes."

She added: “Voting is easy. It is something that we can do. Don’t listen to people who will say that somehow voting is rigged and your vote will get lost and it won’t be counted. That is not true.”

