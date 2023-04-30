Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen On Vocals, Tambourine During Spain Show
Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen during his April 28 concert in Barcelona, belting out “Glory Days” while banging a tambourine.
Obama sang with Patti Scialfa and actress Kate Capshaw on stage. Michelle and husband Barack were in Spain with director Steven Spielberg and Capshaw and spent the day sightseeing ahead of Springsteen’s concert at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday night.
The power group later dined together, Reuters reported.
Ojo ahí @MichelleObama dándolo todo #GloryDays @springsteen #EStreetBand https://t.co/hddx4roRkM pic.twitter.com/fOkyddnwgs
— Todo Esto Existe (@todoestoexiste) April 28, 2023
