Michelle Obama goes 'high', GOP's John Kasich blasts Trump and other top moments from the DNC's opening night

WASHINGTON – Night one made history.

Literally. The opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was unlike others before it. Performers and speakers gathered virtually, coming to Americans' living rooms from states across the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event largely centered on COVID-19, racial justice and testimonials from Democrats – including former first lady Michelle Obama – who called former Vice President Joe Biden a man of compassion who would unite the country. The evening also featured remarks from Republicans such as former presidential candidate John Kasich who were now backing Biden.

Here's a rundown of some of the top moments:

Michelle Obama on Trump: 'He is clearly in over his head'

Former first lady Michelle Obama headlined the first day of speeches by saying the presidential election would reveal the character of the nation.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Obama said. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

Obama, wearing a gold necklace that spelled out "VOTE," urged voters to turn out in force to give Biden an overwhelming victory.

“We’ve got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she said.

She said Trump badly mishandled pandemic, which has cost more 170,000 lives and left millions unemployed, and said he lacks the judgment and moral compass needed to lead the country through the crisis.

“You simply cannot fake your way through this job,” she said.

Obama also criticized the administration's response to the Black Lives Matter protests and its treatment of migrant families at the border.

“That’s not just disappointing, but downright infuriating,” Obama said. “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages, and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protesters for a photo-op.”

Obama also touched on one of her famous lines, "When they go low, we go high," and explained that means avoiding dehumanizing and degrading tactics, but doesn’t “mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty.”

“Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top,” she said. “Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God, and if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences.”

Republicans backing Biden

Monday's event included a segment dedicated to Republicans who were backing Biden, dubbed "We The People Putting Country Over Party."

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries, headlined the event and opened his remarks by standing at the intersection of two gravel roads and noting the country was at a crossroads.

"Sometimes elections represent a real choice, the choice we make as individuals and as a nation about which path we want to take when we've come to challenging times," he said. "America is at that crossroads today."

