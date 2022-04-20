Michelle Obama gives a shout out to Fresno. ‘We couldn’t have done this without you’

Fresno received a national shout out from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama, who is an honorary chair for the nonprofit organization “Partners for a Healthier America” (PHA), thanked Fresno for helping in the efforts to distribute 1 million meals to families in need across the country.

PHA announced Tuesday that the nonprofit surpassed its seven-figure goal in the “Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi” campaign to feed those in need. Local partner Central California Food Bank played a key role in the campaign.

“Hey, Fresno! Thanks to your support, we’ve made a difference in the lives of so many families through our ‘Pass the Love’ campaign,” Obama said in a video posted to PHA’s YouTube Channel. “With our friends at the Central California Food Bank, we delivered 120,000 meals to 2,500 Fresno families, helping us exceed our goal of distributing 1 million meals to families in need across the country.

“And we couldn’t have done this without you. So, whether you passed out meal kits or talked to your neighbors about healthy eating, I just want you to know how grateful I am and I hope you’ll keep passing the love. Thanks again.”

In Fresno County, an estimated 38% of children live in poverty, based on a 2016 analysis of U.S. Census Bureau and American Community Survey data by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The child food insecurity rate in the county is 22%, based on 2019 data from Feeding America.

And the coronavirus pandemic only made food insecurity issues more difficult as some families experienced unemployment.

Food insecurity already was an ongoing problem in the Central Valley for many years.

And while the central San Joaquin Valley is well known for its multi-billion dollar agricultural industry, many residents have had difficulty accessing fresh fruits and vegetables.

‘Pass the Love’ distributions began in the spring of 2021, serving families in Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Fresno.

Meal kit distributions took place over four weeks and were structured to build the capacity of local nonprofits in those cities.

Socially conscious food service organization Genuine Foods sourced and assembled the meal kits, including high-quality ingredients and recipes inspired by the Netflix series Waffles + Mochi, enabling families to create meals that are fun, fast, and affordable to replicate.

PHA has partnered with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to evaluate the impact of the ‘Pass the Love’ campaign in uplifting food-insecure families, teaching new cooking skills, and fostering healthier habits. Through focus groups, surveys, and interviews, CHOP will look at how the program impacted the ease and enjoyment of cooking at home for participating families in select partner cities, including Fresno. CHOP’s research will culminate in a report and set of recommendations expected later this year.

Obama will participate in PHA’s Virtual Food Equity Summit on May 18th to celebrate the campaign and speak about its impact. Registration is free and open to the public at www.phasummit.org

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,