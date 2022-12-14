Michelle Obama Altered a Marine Serre Dress Into a Top

This is not a drill.

Michelle Obama has been making the rounds to promote her latest book, "The Light We Carry," and it's made for plenty of stand-out style moments. The latest example? A look that involved a Marine Serre dress, altered into a top.

Obama paired the piece — which was layered over a black long-sleeve turtleneck — with wide-leg Balmain jeans and burgundy leather Stuart Weitzman boots, as the former First Lady's stylist Meredith Koop sharedon Instagram. She pulled her long box braids into a topknot bun, allowing her oversized earrings by Elizabeth Hooper to make maximum impact.

Though the press tour is already over, here's hoping we'll continue to see Obama in more daring outfits like this one (and hopefully, more Marine Serre) in the future.

