Michelle Money's Ex Says Their Daughter Brielle Is Talking and Eating Again After Leaving ICU

Michelle Money and ex Ryan Money‘s daughter Brielle is on the mend.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Ryan shared that their 15-year-old has started talking and eating again following a skateboarding accident late last month that initially left her on life support.

Alongside a photo from Brielle’s new room at the hospital’s neuroscience trauma unit, Ryan wrote in the caption that the teenager “has come in guns a blazin.”

“Pretty sure that we can confidently say that her personality has not changed. 48 hours ago we had not heard her talk….and now this,” he told his followers, explaining that Brielle has been FaceTiming with his wife Ashley and making jokes with her. “She currently has 3 favorite pastimes: giving the medical staff and myself a hard time, talking about what she wants to drink, or sleeping. As her father, I cannot tell you how happy this makes me.”

In addition to talking, Ryan said Brielle has started eating as well, telling fans, “She also had her first food in over 2 weeks. She had some yogurt and some thickened Powerade.”

“She is recognizing many people in the photos that are up in her room. To think back about all the questions we had about her and the extent of her injuries, this helps us know some important things,” he remarked. “We are definitely not out of the woods yet on all of this, but to hear her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat, and move all of her extremities in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle.”

He added, “Brielle’s progress in the last 24 hours is absolutely contributed to you prayers. I am SO GRATEFUL for you. I cry many times thinking about how grateful I am. Thank you!”

Brielle was first hospitalized on March 29 after being found injured by some neighbors, who placed the life-saving call to 9-1-1. She was placed in the intensive care unit and underwent surgery the next day.

After a scary couple of days in the hospital, during which Michelle, 39, said that the family would have to “consider a different option” if Brielle’s condition worsened, the teen’s brain pressure began to stabilize last week. Since then, Brielle’s health has steadily continued to improve.

Sharing a big milestone on Friday, Michelle revealed that her daughter had her breathing tube removed and had been weaned off of most of her medication.

“I’m just so proud of her,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said of her daughter. “Things are going really good.”

Although Michelle has expressed regret about not being stricter when it came to making sure Brielle wore a helmet, the mom recently told fans that her daughter’s tragic accident played a part in helping to save another child’s life.

“The next huge win is this incredible story about this sweet little boy who got into a car accident on his scooter, and he was wearing a helmet because he saw Brielle’s story,” Michelle said in an Instagram update last week.

“I broke down in tears,” she added. “It is so crazy to think that Brielle and what she’s going through now saved another child’s life.”