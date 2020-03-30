Daughter of former 'Bachelor' star on life-support following 'terrible' skateboarding accident

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

"Bachelor" star Michelle Money revealed her 15-year-old daughter is on life-support following a "terrible skateboarding accident." Image via Getty Images/Instagram.

Former “Bachelor” star Michelle Money is asking fans for prayers after her daughter suffered a horrific skateboarding accident.

In a heartbreaking social media post, Money revealed her 15-year-old daughter Brielle is currently on life-support at the Intermountain Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Money shared a photo of her daughter lying in a hospital bed in a medically induced coma after sustaining “serious brain trauma” and a fractured skull in a “terrible skateboarding accident.”

“I am asking for prayers,” Money wrote. “I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form

you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so.”

Money, who appeared on season 15 of “The Bachelor,” season 2 of “Bachelor Pad” and season 1 of “Bachelor in Paradise” shares her daughter with ex-husband Ryan Money.

“She needs support and healing right now,” she pleaded. “And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life.”

Although the circumstances of Brielle’s accident are unclear, Money made an impassioned plea for parents to ensure their children wear helmets.

“ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK,” she wrote in all caps.

According to Money, Brielle was found by neighbours who called 911.

“You will never understand,” she writes. “I never would have found her in time.”

Money thanked her more than 225,000 followers for their support and prayers.

“Brielle has been through so much already this year,” she added. “She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through.”

Money’s partner, Canadian professional golfer Mike Weir, shared an update on his own Instagram page, telling fans that there has been some improvement in Brielle’s condition.

“Michelle has been by her side all night — because of the COVID-19 precautions only one parent is allowed in the room. As of this morning they are saying the swelling on her brain is moving in the right direction,” he wrote. “Brielle and Michelle are so strong — we are hoping for the best and your thoughts and prayers are appreciated during this time.”

