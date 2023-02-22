Michelle Mone-linked firm to blame ministers for buying £122m of unusable hospital gowns

1175873461 - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

Ministers were to blame for ordering £122 million of unusable hospital gowns from a start-up firm linked to the Tory peer Baroness Mone, a court will be told.

Lawyers representing PPE Medpro, which won contracts through a “VIP lane” during the Covid pandemic, will argue that it supplied exactly what was specified by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) in the midst of the crisis.

In papers lodged at the High Court, PPE Medpro’s legal team accuses the Government of trying to rewrite history by laying the blame at the firm’s door when the contract itself was at fault.

The DHSC is suing the company for the return of the £122 million, plus £11.6 million for the storage and disposal of the 25 million surgical gowns. It claims the gowns were not sterile and were not packaged or labelled to the required standard, meaning they could not be used without compromising patient safety.

The disposable gowns were among £4 billion of PPE equipment bought by the Government that did not meet NHS standards and were never used.

Normal tendering processes were bypassed during the pandemic to speed up supply, and many companies including PPE Medpro were given contracts following personal recommendations to ministers.

PPE Medpro was awarded contracts after Lady Mone made an approach to Michael Gove, who was at the time the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Lady Mone has always denied any involvement in the firm, but it is alleged that her husband, Douglas Barrowman, was paid £65 million by PPE Medpro, of which £29 million was paid to a trust benefiting Lady Mone and her children.

She has taken a leave of absence from the House of Lords to focus on clearing her name, and court papers show that PPE Medpro intends to fight the Government all the way.

Among the specific claims the firm contests are that the gowns were not double-wrapped in accordance with NHS requirements, but were instead wrapped in a single plastic package.

The firm’s defence states that the contract did not specify any requirement for double wrapping, that DHSC, led at the time by Matt Hancock, never complained about the lack of double-wrapping over the course of 12 separate consignments, and that it only raised the subject in August 2020, after the gowns had been manufactured and packaged.

DHSC has also said a “CE” certification mark, meaning a product complies with European regulations, was invalid, but PPE Medpro claims that CE marks were expressly excluded from the contract because it would have taken months to attain one.

Instead, it is claimed, DHSC’s technical assurance team approved an “equivalent technical solution” that meant PPE equipment could be produced to a standard with which it was satisfied without having to pass time-consuming regulatory checks.

PPE Medpro’s legal team also claims DHSC complaints about the sterility of the garments are a red herring because sterility tests were conducted two years after the gowns were delivered, meaning their shelf life had expired. It claims they were sterile when DHSC accepted receipt of them.

Lawyers for PPE Medpro will argue that the department was happy with the gowns when they were delivered between July and September 2020, that it did not make a single complaint about them at the time and that it is retrospectively claiming breach of contract after over-ordering personal protective equipment that cannot now be used.

No date has yet been set for the hearing.