Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg in Apple and Skydance Action-Comedy ‘The Family Plan’

Michelle Monaghan has signed on to co-star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Apple and Skydance’s new action-comedy film “The Family Plan.”

Wahlberg is set to produce through his Municipal Pictures banner, with Simon Cellan Jones directing from a script by David Coggeshall. The film follows a suburban father who goes on the run with his family when his past catches up to him.

“The Family Plan” is also produced by Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson, along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

“The Family Plan” marks the second collaboration between Wahlberg and Jones after “Arthur the King,” currently in post-production at Lionsgate. Coggeshall (“Orphan: First Kill,” “Scream: The TV Series”) is also at work on “Matchbox” for Skydance and Mattel.

Monaghan most recently starred in the Sundance prizewinner “Nanny” and Netflix thriller series “Echoes,” which claimed the no. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 following its debut. The “Mission: Impossible” and “Gone Baby Gone” star also has films “Blood,” “Black Star” and “Spinning Gold” out this year. On the horizon are “The Price of Admission” with Michael Sheen and Jeff Goldblum, as well as the series “Bad Monkey” alongside Vince Vaughn.

