Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once. (Netflix) (VISHAL SHARMA)

Netflix has released a trailer for upcoming Michelle Keegan thriller Fool Me Once.

The Coronation Street and Our Girl actor plays a grieving widow in the limited series, which also boasts Joanna Lumley among the cast.

Keegan, 35, confirmed her casting earlier this year by sharing a snap of herself reading the Harlan Coben book the show is based on.

Read more: Mark Wright responds to 'nonsense' claim he's blacklisted by ITV after quitting show

"Finally the secret's out!!" she posted on Instagram.

"I'm over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a @netflixuk thriller based on the book by the extremely talented @harlancoben. Here we gooooo…."

So what do we know so far?

When will Fool Me Once be released?

Fool Me Once will be released on Netflix on Monday, 1 January 2024 and will run for eight hour-long episodes that’ll all be released in one go. That means you can binge-watch it all up front or choose to drip-feed it out to help you forget about the January blues.

Is there a trailer for Fool Me Once?

Harlen Coben's Fool Me Once (Netflix)

The first trailer for Fool Me Once arrived in early December, just a few weeks before the show is set to debut on Netflix.

Dark and moody, it wasted no time pulling us into a family tragedy where things aren’t quite as they seem. Not long after the widowed Maya has buried her murdered husband does she start to see him pop up in unexpected places. Is she going crazy or is something darker going on?

Watch the trailer below.

What is the plot of Fool Me Once?

Joanna Lumley in Fool Me Once. (Netflix) (Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Fool Me Once follows Maya (Keegan) whose husband Joe has been murdered.

The case is being looking into by Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce, who has his own issues.

And meanwhile Maya's niece and nephew are also seeking the truth about their mum, who was also killed months earlier.

Things take a weird turn when Maya checks her nanny cam and sees her husband, apparently alive, in the house.

According to the promo material, the plot follows these characters on a "thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever".

Story continues

Who is in the Fool Me Once cast?

Richard Armitage stars as Joe in the series. (Netflix) (Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

The cast list is impressive, with Keegan in the lead and Absolutely Fabulous star Lumley as Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

Joe will be played by The Hobbit actor Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar of Sweet Tooth fame has been cast as Detective Sergeant Kierce.

Other cast members include Dino Fetscher and Emmett J Scanlan.

Is the show different to the book?

Adeel Akhtar in Fool Me Once. (Netflix) (Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

The TV adaptation Fool Me Once is set in the UK, unlike the book, which is set in the US.

Author Coben has said that it is a "pulse pounder".

"A shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart," he said.

"I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”