Michelle Donelan: ChatGPT robot could play role in government

Michelle Donelan: ‘We should never be afraid of these technologies. We should be embracing them’ - John Lawrence

ChatGPT could play a role in the workings of government, the new science minister has said.

Michelle Donelan believes the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, which can provide human-like answers to complex questions, should be seen as an “opportunity” rather than a threat.

In her first interview since being appointed secretary of state at the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), she said: “We should never be afraid of these technologies. We should be embracing them.”

Her remarks follow reports that civil servants have been warned not to use ChatGPT to write government policies or correspondence after the explosion of its popularity.

Earlier this month, it emerged that multiple departments have sent requests to DSIT to clarify whether AI chatbots can be used to help automate certain tasks, including writing emails, letters and other work involved in the formulation of government policy.

Uncannily human-like answers

ChatGPT, a chatbot trained on machine learning and developed by Silicon Valley firm OpenAI, was launched in November.

It has attracted widespread attention for its uncannily human-like answers, and has been used by tens of millions of tech fans and researchers.

Several companies, including investment bank JP Morgan, have restricted employee use of ChatGPT as employers grow increasingly nervous over sensitive data being exposed. Accenture, the tech consultancy, has also warned staff over exposing client information to software.

Speaking to The Telegraph at the Wiltshire headquarters of the engineering firm Avon Protection, Ms Donelan said ChatGPT is a “massive opportunity”.

“I think these types of technology are going to create a whole new section of jobs and in areas that we haven’t even thought of, and where this leads us is limitless. We need to tap into that,” she said.

“Of course we need regulation in place, we need safeguards. But we should never be afraid of these technologies. We should be embracing them and utilising them so that they can lead to job creation here in the UK.”

No outsourcing to chatbots

Ms Donelan said that the civil service should rely on its own expertise, as well as that of external experts, to form government policy rather than “outsourcing” work to chatbots.

But she added: “We need to think about what is the use for ChatGPT… just like any other organisation would as well.”

Asked whether it could play a role in some capacity, Ms Donelan said: “I think these are things we need to look at – I think that when we look at all forms of technology, what we should be thinking about is not how does this replace somebody’s job or how does this replace the functions of an individual.

“If we look at how this kind of technology could be utilised by teachers or by hospitals, you can think about how AI and other technology can reduce the administrative burden… that individuals are facing so that they can get on with the actual job they were hired to do. Those are the kind of opportunities that I think we should be exploring from new and emerging technology.”

Rishi Sunak created DSIT earlier this month during his cabinet reshuffle, saying he wants the UK to become a “science and technology superpower”.

‘A growing, booming industry’

On Monday, Ms Donelan will launch the department’s plan to make innovation the “foundation” of the economy, and achieve science “superpower” status by 2030. This will involve investing in AI skills, as well as attracting top talent from around the world to set up companies in the UK.

“We are one of the only tech sectors in the world that is rated at over a trillion dollars,” she said. “That’s a growing, booming industry but we want it to continue to grow.”

Ms Donelan said people should not allow “horror stories” about Chinese spy chips get in the way of embracing new technologies.

Last month, Conservative MPs demanded the Government reveal whether ministerial cars contain China-made chips they fear could track the movement of politicians.

Fresh concerns surfaced around the security of cabinet members after a hidden Beijing-linked tracking device was reportedly found during a sweep of vehicles last week.

Technology and security threats

While the claims were firmly denied by China, the alleged incident has led backbenchers to warn against the use of technology that could present security threats.

Meanwhile, a US-based security firm warned that China could be using smart appliances as a way of monitoring Brits and collecting data through devices found everyday in the home.

A report by former Beijing diplomat Charles Parton described how microchips embedded in cars and domestic appliances could enable China to threaten national security.

“I think if we scour the papers, we will always find a range of horror stories,” she said.

Ms Donelan explained that while national security is a priority, “the common thread of all of this is that we are a pro-innovation, pro-technology Government”.

She added: “If we see evidence, then of course we would act like we did with Huawei. But I think people should be confident to embrace technology in general.”

Her pro-technology stance puts her at odds with some within her own party, who have urged a more cautious approach towards Chinese technology.

Row over TikTok usage

It comes amid a row among senior Tories over MPs’ use of TikTok, amid claims that the social media app poses “significant” risks to security.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has said that MPs using the app were vulnerable to snooping by Chinese spies.

But Grant Shapps, Energy Secretary and prolific TikTok user, said that MPs not using it were “missing a trick” and that he would not be “chased off” the platform.

Ms Donelan believes members of the public, including MPs, “should use their own discretion and thought process” to decide whether they want to use TikTok.

“When it comes to government devices, that is obviously something that is led out of the Cabinet Office and the government’s National Security Group that will look at those things, but I think for the general public it’s up to them whether they [use TikTok] or not.”