'Michelle Obama and her husband have arrived': Canadians praise Obamas at Biden and Harris inauguration
As the world watches Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn into office as the U.S. President and Vice-President, former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama made people equally as emotional.
Canadians took to social media to share their excitement about seeing the Obamas, some saying they were “overwhelmed with emotion” to see the pair.
I never expected to be this overwhelmed with emotion while watching the inauguration. I'm beaming watching Michelle & Barrack walk through halls of the Capitol Hill, crying when it's announced that Eugene Goodman will be escorting Kamala, and I'm sure so much more to come...
— jess hardy-henry (@jhardyhenry) January 20, 2021
I’ve cried 3 times already and I ain’t even American... that fist bump bw Kamala & Michelle ❤️
— Bianca 🤷🏻♀️ (@biancaxeg) January 20, 2021
Many pointed out how Michelle totally owns her own as she arrived at the inauguration, while also doing it in style. Some even said that it is “Michelle Obama and her husband” that arrived, not the other way around.
No offence to Joe Biden, but Michelle Obama is the real deal.
— Vinney Wong (@VinneyWong) January 20, 2021
Michelle Obama and her husband have arrived to the inauguration!
— Sam Roulston (@SamRoulston) January 20, 2021
Michelle Obama's program on children's health still resonates with me, arguably one of the most effective and personal projects to come out of the Whitehouse. Michelle's a Top 2 Obama and she's definitely not 2.
— A (@angela_aban) January 20, 2021
I got a Barack Obama birthday card and I asked my 5 year old who Barack Obama was and he replied: “Michelle Obama’s husband”. Michelle is the GOAT #FLOTUS
— Mordicai A.V.A O'Shea (@mordicaioshea) January 20, 2021
Michelle striding in, half expecting she's got a lightsaber ready to go. https://t.co/ipFCs7fYZJ
— Carlin (@the2scoops) January 20, 2021
the star of this inauguration...jewel tones.
get it Michelle. #InaugurationDay https://t.co/JZovuGBIlX
— garvia bailey (@garveyschild) January 20, 2021