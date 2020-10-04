Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary: 'So grateful to have him as a partner'

Barack and Michelle Obama have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary and their love for each other with emotional Instagram tributes.

"Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life," the former president wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.”

The 59-year-old also took the opportunity to encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, writing: “This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote.

“Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started.”

“Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you,” he added.

The former first lady also wrote a celebratory message on Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself and her husband.

“28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us,” Ms Obama wrote, before adding her own voting encouragement.

“And this year, we have a request for you - pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments!” she continued. “That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack.”

The couple’s 28th anniversary comes after Ms Obama opened up about what makes a marriage successful last month on her podcast The Michelle Obama Podcast.

Discussing how difficult marriage can be, the 56-year-old said: “Young couples, they face these challenges and they’re ready to give up because they think they’re broken.

“And I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on, throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage.”

According to the former first lady, if she had “given up” or “walked away” in those tough times, then she “would’ve missed all the beauty that was there as well.”

On social media, the loving tributes were met with well-wishes from the couple’s millions of followers.

“Happy Anniversary!! I’m celebrating five years with my husband today. And I’m making sure my dad votes!” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Registering my brother to vote for the first time!!!! Happy anniversary to you both.”

The couple, who have two daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, married on 3 October 1992.

Read more

Michelle Obama says picking partner like a basketball team is key to successful marriage: 'You want LeBron'

Michelle Obama shares her advice for a lasting marriage: ‘You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship’

First volume of Barack Obama's memoir coming Nov. 17