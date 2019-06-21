Michelisz boosts WTCR title hopes with Nurburgring Nordschleife win

Hyundai World Touring Car Cup driver Norbert Michelisz boosted his title chances by claiming his first victory of 2019 in the opening Nurburgring Nordschleife race.

Michelisz beat points leader and polesitter Esteban Guerrieri off the line, before consolidating his advantage over the three laps of the 15.77-mile circuit to claim his second win since the start of the WTCR era in 2018.

Guerrieri's lap in a wet first qualifying session had put him on pole by more than six seconds, but he lost the lead immediately at the start as Michelisz rocketed his BRC Racing Hyundai i30 N ahead on the run to the first corner.

Michelisz wasted no time in pulling clear of the chasing pack as the field headed onto the Nordschleife and, having broken the tow before the Dottinger Hohe towards the end of the lap, ended the first lap with two seconds in hand.

Guerrieri was able to reduce that advantage before the finish from a similarly comfortable second place, but Michelisz was always comfortable up front and moved into second in the drivers' standings as a result of his victory.

While the top two positions were effectively settled on the opening lap, third was only decided after a breathtaking battle in the final sector of the race.

That had initially been contested by Guerrieri's Munnich team-mate Nestor Girolami and Frederic Vervisch, who got his Comtoyou Audi RS3 LMS up to third on the opening lap.

Vervisch managed to fend off Girolami on Dottinger Hohe on lap one, but he was then passed halfway down the long back straight by the Honda on the second lap.

But without a generous tow from the Audi, Girolami's momentum stalled and, as he and Vervisch squabbled for third, Rob Huff (Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI) slipped past both before the Tiergarten section that leads onto the start/finish straight.

Having dropped Vervisch on the final lap, Huff and Girolami were then involved in a similar squabble from which Girolami ultimately emerged third.

The pair touched wheels more than once and, although Huff went through Tiergarten with his nose ahead, Girolami clung on first up the inside and then around the outside to secure the final podium position.

Vervisch finished the best part of three seconds behind Huff in fifth, having held off a pursuing gaggle of cars on the final lap that was led by the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co of Yann Ehrlacher.

Final race polesitter Benjamin Leuchter (SLR VW) came home seventh ahead of the BRC Hyundais of Augusto Farfus and Nicky Catsburg, while Johan Kristoffersson completed the top 10 in his Golf.

Thed Bjork, who started the day second in the points thanks to a pair of victories at the previous round at Zandvoort, slipped from fifth on the grid to finish 11th, beating the WRT Audi of Jean-Karl Vernay over the line by half a second.

Tom Coronel, Niels Langeveld and Mehdi Bennani completed the points-scoring positions.

Result - 3 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Squadra Corse

Hyundai

27m16.025s

2

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

1.762s

3

Nestor Girolami

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

3.741s

4

Rob Huff

SLR VW Motorsport

Volkswagen

4.041s

5

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Audi

Audi

7.036s

6

Yann Ehrlacher

Cyan Performance

Lynk & Co

7.239s

7

Benjamin Leuchter

SLR Volkswagen

Volkswagen

7.354s

8

Augusto Farfus

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

7.514s

9

Nicky Catsburg

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

7.816s

10

Johan Kristoffersson

SLR Volkswagen

Volkswagen

8.656s

11

Thed Bjork

Cyan Racing

Lynk & Co

8.975s

12

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

9.480s

13

Tom Coronel

Comtoyou Cupra

Cupra

13.529s

14

Niels Langeveld

Comtoyou Audi

Audi

14.248s

15

Mehdi Bennani

SLR VW Motorsport

Volkswagen

16.823s

16

Tiago Monteiro

KCMG

Honda

17.115s

17

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Cupra

Cupra

17.459s

18

Mikel Azcona

PWR Racing

Cupra

17.625s

19

Kevin Ceccon

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

18.125s

20

Attila Tassi

KCMG

Honda

19.083s

21

Ma Qing Hua

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

19.323s

22

Andy Priaulx

Cyan Performance

Lynk & Co

31.020s

-

Antti Buri

LMS Racing

Audi

Retirement

-

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Squadra Corse

Hyundai

Retirement

-

Daniel Haglof

PWR Racing

Cupra

Retirement

-

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

Retirement

-

Yvan Muller

Cyan Racing

Lynk & Co

Retirement


