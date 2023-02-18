How Michelin-starred rural restaurants are finally winning over villagers

Chefs - Maureen Evans

No UK restaurant embodies the Michelin Guide’s definition of a two-star establishment as ‘excellent cooking, worth a detour’ quite like Ynyshir. The Welsh restaurant sits just south of Snowdonia National Park on the edge of the RSPB Ynys-Hir Nature Reserve. Cardiff is a three-hour drive away, Birmingham two-and-a-half, and if you’re on the train you’ll arrive six miles away in the market town of Machynlleth. A drop-in spot Ynyshir is not.

Yet reservations for the £350 tasting menu, which must be paid for in advance and lasts five hours, are snapped up when bookings open three months ahead, with almost all diners staying the night in the restaurant’s attached rooms (from a further £145 a head).

The Porsche Cayennes and Range Rover Evoques parked outside would be a familiar sight to anyone who spends time in Michelin-starred country-house hotels – even one with its walls painted a shade of matt black that would not disgrace the bedroom of a teenage goth. Over welcome drinks and canapés in the lounge – ram skulls on the walls, funk on the sound system – I do not detect a single Welsh accent, local or otherwise, among the 20 excited diners.

In between glasses of English sparkling wine, guests are invited to view the ingredients for that evening’s menu: foie gras, truffle and caviar, of course, but also black cod, hamachi and, erm, a Milkybar. Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas any more – or even Ceredigion.

Each of the 30 bite-size courses, many eaten with a pair of tongs, is phenomenal: the sweetness of a barbecued scallop amplified by the umami of a slick of beef fat; nigiri sushi deconstructed into individual components of bluefin tuna loin, truffle and rice, unified with a jolt of wasabi; the alchemy of that Milkybar transformed into a silky white-chocolate mousse with salted black beans, cloyingly sweet and intensely savoury. Gareth Ward pulls it all off with the nonchalance of a chef with nothing to prove.

Gareth Ward (right) of Ynyshir and Corrin Harrison, who will lead the kitchen at Gwen - Leia Morrison

In the open kitchen, Ward and his team beaver away with the knife skills of ninjas. At one point, Amelia Eiriksson, Ward’s wife and Ynyshir’s creative director, carries their three-year-old son into the kitchen to say goodnight as if this were a house party. It is the sort of utterly immersive (and borderline bonkers) experience I have only otherwise encountered at the summit of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, at the likes of El Celler de Can Roca in Spain.

And just like that dining experience, I only too happily made a very long journey to get here – which is typical of Ynyshir diners. Ward and Eiriksson, who co-own the restaurant, reckon that only two tables per week are occupied by diners who could be classed as ‘locals’.

This month, however, will see the couple open a new venture in Machynlleth, bringing some variety to a town that offers little in the way of dining. Only a chippy and the Maengwyn Cafe (roast beef with all the trimmings, £8) are open for lunch when I brave the elements on a midweek market day; even the stallholders have closed early due to torrential rain and lack of customers.

There are, though, stirrings of foodie life. Dyfi Wholefoods has moved into bigger premises on the high street, while Ward and Eiriksson have taken over number 21. Gwen, named after Ward’s mother, will be a coffee shop by day and a 16-seat wine bar by night, with an adjoining eight-seat chef’s table to follow. Such is Ward’s fame that Gwen – where his protégé, Ynyshir chef Corrin Harrison, will lead the kitchen and the couple anticipate the tasting menu will cost £100 – is likely to become as much of a destination as Ynyshir, though with reservations opening only a month in advance, they hope it will have local appeal too. But it’s with the wine bar and coffee shop that they are providing a more affordable asset for their community.

‘Gwen will be more casual than Ynyshir but still use the same quality of ingredients, just in different ways,’ Eiriksson says. ‘We’ll sell natural, low-intervention wines from the same producers we use at Yynshir but at a more accessible price point.’ By-the-glass options will start from £6, bottles will be sold at retail price with a small corkage, while cheese and meat plates will cost about £10. ‘Gwen might be somewhere people come every couple of months and the wine bar every week,’ she suggests. ‘From what I hear on the grapevine, local people are excited about it.’

Gwen - Leia Morrison

Ruth Emily Davey owns Red, a shoe shop based in smart scarlet and gold premises next door to Gwen. She’s excited about her new neighbour. ‘I think it’s going to be great. Lots of people I know are keen to see what’s going to happen with Gwen because it opens up the Ynyshir experience to local people.’

Like everyone I speak to in the town, Davey says she hasn’t eaten at Ynyshir because she can’t afford to – it serves the UK’s most expensive menu – but as a local business owner she is grateful to Ward for putting the area on the map. The taxi driver who collected me from the station admits that much of his trade comes from ferrying visitors to and from Ynyshir, even if they’re not always tactful: one couple bragged about spending £500 on alcohol before getting out of his cab without leaving a tip for the £16 fare. Will he be eating at Gwen? ‘I don’t think so. My heating bill is now £400 a month.’

And there’s the rub. The mountainous west of Wales might make a beautiful backdrop for a special-occasion meal for city-dwellers straight off the train, but who will feed the locals? The Dining Room is an acclaimed bistro up the coast in Abersoch where a three-course meal – think pork liver and bacon terrine, pan-roast duck breast and dark-chocolate torte – clocks in at £39. This winter, chef-owner Si Toft reluctantly closed the restaurant because of spiralling food and electricity costs. He plans to reopen in spring when the heating is turned down and tourists return. Yet Toft says he has never wanted there to be any difference between catering to locals and visitors.

‘This is the first winter in 12 years I’ve not been open. I have always run at a loss in the winter but that’s part and parcel of having a business in the area I love, and I think it’s important to be part of the community. If I didn’t care about the locals I wouldn’t have stayed open all year round. I would have 11 years’ worth of winter losses in my bank account and an accountant who didn’t shout at me.’

Perhaps the Ynyshir model of a fine-dining chef who is looking to satisfy a community clientele as well as Michelin Guide-wielding out-of-towners is the blueprint for the future of rural dining.

Over in Bruton, Somerset, Merlin Labron-Johnson opened Osip in 2019, winning a Michelin star in 2021 and last year placing at number seven on The Good Food Guide’s Most Exciting Restaurants list: the sort of critical double whammy that means a meal here is an occasion savoured for months in advance. In 2021, however, Labron-Johnson opened The Old Pharmacy next door which, in contrast to Osip’s £120-a-head tasting menus, offers a keenly priced line-up of small plates chalked up at each service on a blackboard: leeks vinaigrette for £10, celeriac remoulade for £6, a bowl of pasta for £18.

‘Booking three months ahead seems like a weird thing to do when you live locally,’ the chef says. ‘With The Old Pharmacy, I wanted to create the kind of restaurant where I would want to eat every day. I like to call it a community café. The customers invariably all know each other. They hang out in the kitchen like in a village bistro in France.’

Merlin Labron-Johnson - Maureen Evans

Residents of the town – population 3,000 – are spoilt for choice when eating out, from pizza at At the Chapel to Roth Bar & Grill at Hauser & Wirth Somerset and newcomer The Prickly Pear, opened by Californian Spencer Wellman. A few miles away, the people behind gardens-and-gourmet hotel The Newt – which has an entrance fee of £68 annual membership; £30 for locals within six miles – are converting a disused dairy by Castle Cary station into an open-to-all café.

Bruton’s burgeoning restaurants have helped drive up house prices, which have risen by an estimated 10 to 20 per cent since lockdown ended, according to one local estate agent. Not everyone can buy into that. Elizabeth Carter, editor of The Good Food Guide, cites neighbouring Frome as a foodie scene to watch but one local, priced out of Frome and now living in Shepton Mallet, tells me he struggles to find anywhere nearby to eat with his wife and two young children.

‘The reality is that there are places we just can’t afford to access because they’re so far beyond our budget,’ he says. ‘There must be local people who pay the membership to The Newt but I don’t know any of them. I’d imagine there is maybe only one pair of parents in my daughter’s class who are members.’

Sometimes, locals stoke tensions. In 2018, police urged the two-Michelin-starred Raby Hunt and its neighbours in Summerhouse, Darlington, to find a solution to a parking crisis after being called repeatedly by villagers, though virtually no offences were committed.

One restaurant owner who is a recent arrival in a holiday hotspot on the south coast tells me he believed he had a good relationship with locals – until he discovered they had been complaining to his landlord about the prices. ‘Most people just want cheap food,’ he says.

Or as Fay Maschler, the doyenne of restaurant criticism, once wrote: ‘British people expect to get food on the NHS – free at the point of consumption.’

When I interviewed Simon Rogan shortly after the launch of L’Enclume 20 years ago, in the Cumbrian village of Cartmel, he said he’d assumed there would be a lot of interest from locals. But they regarded the arrival as ‘a southern upstart’ (his words). Things did not improve when someone tried to have the restaurant closed over an extractor fan.

The turbot at L’Enclume - Cris Barnett

‘There’s a lot of pressure when you’re opening a restaurant and struggling for business, and I didn’t feel like I got much local support,’ Rogan recalls. ‘I can gladly say that changed a long time ago. There’s no point in being at war with anyone. A number of years ago we invited everyone in the village to a party to break the ice and things have been pretty good ever since. Cumbria is now my home and where I feel the most welcome.’

Rogan and his team were inundated with congratulations from villagers when L’Enclume won its third Michelin star last year. Yet a 14-course tasting menu (from £250) is hardly everyday eating. For that, however, there is Rogan & Co around the corner, which at £79 for three courses is only a relative bargain.

Around half the tables at Rogan & Co are occupied by locals, says Sam Ward, managing director of Rogan’s restaurant group, who grew up in nearby Grange-over-Sands: ‘Rogan & Co has always been local-friendly.’ He describes the menu as ‘a little bit refined but still approachable’.

No one wants their village turning into a car park. But before complaining about a noisy extractor fan, one might do well to recall the bad old days, when decent dining ended at the ring road of the nearest city. Elizabeth Carter started out as an inspector with the Egon Ronay guides in 1988. ‘There is so much more choice,’ she says, ‘a welcome increase in the quality of food offered in rural pubs, a positive explosion of bakery-cafés and charming neighbourhood bistros.’

Ambitious young chefs who come to work in a Michelin-starred kitchen will often stay in the area when they go solo. Nathan Davies, Gareth Ward’s former head chef at Ynyshir, launched critically acclaimed SY23 in nearby Aberystwyth in 2019. Rogan’s former head forager, Kevin Tickle, opened a restaurant in the village of High Newton, up the road from Cartmel, with his wife Nicola 18 months ago. With its £95 tasting menu of a dozen or so dishes, Heft offers the destination dining one would expect from a Rogan protégé. But the couple, both from Cumbria, were determined it should remain in some part the village pub it once was.

‘Most Friday and Sunday nights you’ll find the bar bustling with a large chunk of the village,’ Nicola says. ‘Quite a few regulars pop in for a soup or a coffee by the fire on their way home. Our tasting menus are very popular but we never expected to sell so many sausage rolls.’

Like the Tickles, James Ratcliffe grew up in Cumbria. He moved back when he and his German-born wife Nina Matsunaga had their son. They opened Three Hares in Sedbergh as a café, bakery and bistro in 2014. Four years later, they took over The Black Bull, a 17th-century pub over the road, and transformed it into an inn and restaurant, which has four AA Gold Stars. Nina cooks elegant modern British dishes influenced by her Japanese heritage, though the bestseller is the Howgill Hereford beef pie (£18.50).

Pleasing locals was central to their plans for The Black Bull, yet Ratcliffe admits, ‘Some locals think we are too expensive; some visitors think we are too cheap. It’s hard to strike the right balance. We have plenty of local trade and Nina has gently pushed the food boundaries more and more. Luckily for us the area has some open-minded individuals, but there are some locals who will simply never come through the door.’

He says there is a gap in the market for places like The Black Bull that ‘just do really good food’, rather than catering for special occasions. He should, perhaps, relocate to the next county south.

Soon after Mark Birchall launched two-Michelin-starred Moor Hall in the Lancashire village of Aughton, he also opened The Barn, where customers can order one course instead of eight. Its success convinced Tim Allen, former head chef of Kensington’s Launceston Place, to open the informal Sō-lō in the village in 2021. But with many Aughton diners driving half an hour from Liverpool or an hour from Manchester, will the concept of a destination restaurant, however casual, survive winter, or will it evolve to appeal to locals as much as visitors?

The Barn

Allen is considering introducing an à la carte menu alongside the £75 evening tasting menu to please those who want more choice. ‘People are very reluctant to go out and spend money in the current climate… If we can serve delicious food that people want to come back and eat again, that’s a good start.’

He believes the pivots many fine-dining chefs developed to survive lockdown have made them more considerate of their local customers: ‘Repeat trade is essential, and we work hard at that.’

The gastropub has been a beacon of good dining in rural areas since Herefordshire’s Stagg Inn became the first pub awarded a Michelin star in 2001. But woe betide the restaurateur who messes with a beloved local boozer. Chefs Dan and Natasha Smith caused much consternation when they arrived in Fordwich, Kent – England’s smallest town – in 2017 and set about transforming a historic pub on the banks of the River Stour into a rural version of The Clove Club in London’s Shoreditch, where Dan had been sous chef. The Michelin Guide was happy, awarding the Fordwich Arms a star less than a year later; locals less so – not least because the tasting menu costs £110.

‘The previous landlord had been there 28 years, so it was well established and much loved by the community,’ Dan says. ‘It was a traditional English pub that catered to locals. Because of that we had a lot of trouble when we took over. We had emails saying, “I hope you fail.”’

Chef Dan Smith of the Fordwich Arms - Maureen Evans

The Smiths and their children live in Bridge, on the other side of Canterbury, and took over a village pub there in 2021. They were more warmly received this time, but given the previous owner almost went to jail, a McDonald’s might have been seen as an improvement.

‘The Bridge Arms was intended to be a relaxed, comfortable pub where locals can come several times a week. We have regulars standing up and drinking pints at the bar, while others are sitting down to a full three-course meal.’

But can a fine-dining chef ever truly go casual? The Bridge Arms was awarded a Michelin star 10 months after opening; the cheapest main is smoked aubergine with black fig, almond and pickled green tomato for £26. According to Elizabeth Carter, who has lived in Canterbury for 25 years, it is seen locally as ‘too expensive, too formal and not a pub’.

In Wales, not to be put off by the possibility of local griping, Gareth Ward and Amelia Eiriksson plan to offer crowd-pleasing pizza in the grounds of Ynyshir. Britain’s rural restaurant scene may have some way to go before neighbourhood diners are valued as much as spendthrift visitors, but its best chefs, at least, are journeying in the right direction – offering locals a slice of the action.