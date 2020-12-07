Michel Barnier gives ‘gloomy’ assessment of post-Brexit trade deal progress

Harriet Line and Gavin Cordon, PA Political Staff
·5 min read

Michel Barnier is said to have given a “downbeat” and “gloomy” assessment of progress in reaching a post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union and UK following a weekend of tense talks.

The EU’s chief negotiator updated ambassadors from the 27 member states on the state of play on Monday morning ahead of a resumption of discussions in Brussels with his UK counterpart, Lord Frost.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told RTE news: “Having heard from Michel Barnier this morning, really the news is very downbeat. I would say he is very gloomy, and obviously very cautious about the ability to make progress today.

“There was news last night on some media sources that there was a breakthrough on fishing. That is absolutely not the case from what we’re hearing this morning.”

Mr Coveney said there was “no progress made” on Sunday and that the negotiations “seem stalled” with barriers to progress “very much in place”.

But he added: “There is still time. Lunchtime seems a long way away now, given the intensity of these discussions, but that’s where we are, and anyone who is briefing that there are breakthroughs in either of these two big areas … I don’t think is accurate.”

An EU official told the Associated Press that the outcome remains “uncertain” and can “still go both ways”.

But Foreign Office minister James Cleverly insisted a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is “nearly there” although negotiators may not be successful in time.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The vast majority of the elements of this agreement have been resolved and we’re now hanging on a small number of important areas where we don’t have agreement.

“We’re nearly there but we are not quite there yet. And it may well be that we will not be able to resolve this in the timescale we’ve got, but we’re nearly there.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will assess later whether a deal can be salvaged.

The two leaders will speak at 4pm on Monday, their second call in a little over 48 hours, after their top negotiators spent Sunday locked in detailed talks.

Lord Frost and Mr Barnier were ordered back to the negotiating table in a final push to see if they could break the stalemate – with just over three weeks until the end of the transition period.

In the febrile mood surrounding the negotiation, British sources denied reports on Sunday that there had been a breakthrough on the thorny issue of future fishing rights.

Reports suggested they had agreed to a transition period for phasing in changes for access for EU boats to UK waters of between five and seven years.

However, a UK Government source said: “There’s been no breakthrough on fish. Nothing new has been achieved on this today.”

Amid the uncertainty, the pound was down 1.3% against the dollar.

Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com, said: “Sterling risks to Brexit no-deal endgames were exposed this morning as the chatter was less optimistic than many of us thought it would be, with reports in one paper indicating Boris Johnson is ready to walk away within hours.

“Moreover, confusion over progress on fishing has clearly unnerved the market. GBPUSD slipped from 1.34 overnight to 1.3280 in early trade, a chunky move to start the session and reflective of both the pound’s sensitivity to headlines and the severe downside risks from a no-deal Brexit.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove will meet his counterpart on the UK-EU joint committee in Brussels on Monday, the UK Government said.

A spokesman said: “The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster will meet vice president (Maros) Sefcovic today in Brussels to discuss issues related to their work as co-chairs of the Withdrawal Agreement joint committee.

“The Withdrawal Agreement joint committee oversees UK and EU implementation, application and interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The work of the joint committee is separate from the ongoing FTA negotiations.”

Following their earlier call on Saturday, Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen acknowledged that there are still “serious differences” to be resolved on fisheries and the mechanism for resolving disputes as well as competition rules.

While the two sides have been circling round the same issues for months, it is unclear whether the intervention of the leaders has created the political space for the negotiators finally to bridge the gap.

What is agreed is that time is rapidly running out.

If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market and the customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Before then it has to be ratified by both Houses of Parliament in the UK and the European Parliament as well as signed off by the EU leaders.

There had been hopes that could happen at a two-day summit in the Belgian capital starting on Thursday – their final scheduled gathering of the year – but the timetable is looking increasingly tight.

France has publicly warned that it will veto any deal if it is unhappy with the terms, amid signs President Emmanuel Macron is anxious that Mr Barnier is preparing to give too much ground in his determination to get a deal.

Latest Stories

  • Jets stay winless by giving up TD pass with 5 seconds left in most elite tank move ever

    The 2020 New York Jets have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

  • Browns storm Titans with first-half blitz, hang on to clinch first winning season since 2007

    The Browns were up 38-7 at halftime, and they held on for their ninth win of the season.

  • Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul

    Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into the ring ... to take on Logan Paul.

  • Eagles finally bench Carson Wentz in the middle of another bad game, turn to Jalen Hurts

    The Eagles needed to find out what rookie Jalen Hurts could do.

  • Mitchell Trubisky fumble sparks Lions upset of Bears to kick off post-Matt Patricia era

    The Darrell Bevell era is off to a roaring start.

  • Reportedly seeking trade, James Harden misses first Rockets team practice

    The All-Star shared photos on Instagram of him at a rapper's birthday party over the weekend.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: New Orleans clinches playoff berth as Taysom Hill plays well, what's next for Saints?

    The Saints are 3-0 since Taysom Hill took over for Drew Brees.

  • 2020-21 Fantasy Basketball Draft Tiers: Point Guards

    Let's break down NBA point guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • Report: Lamar Jackson to come off reserve/COVID-19 list, start for Ravens on Tuesday

    To the relief of Ravens fans everywhere, Lamar Jackson will reportedly be able to start on Tuesday after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Recap: It Hurts to say it, but it Jalen's time

    Liz Loza and Matt Harmon recap all the action from the all-important Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • How Ravi Kahlon's Olympic experience is helping him in role as B.C. cabinet minister

    Many politicians have photographs in their offices. Often, they are pictures of them receiving awards, greeting dignitaries or posing with celebrities. On Ravi Kahlon's wall hangs a framed newspaper photo of what he calls the "sad silver."  Taken during the men's field hockey final at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic, it shows a shot bouncing off Kahlon's stick into the Canadian net. The 1-0 loss to Argentina cost Canada the chance to compete at the 2004 Athens Olympics. "I always said I didn't want that feeling again," said Kahlon, the B.C. cabinet minister recently appointed to the job of leading the province's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. "It's my reminder that you've got to grind, that you've got to work hard. You can't take things for granted." Kahlon played for the Canadian field hockey team that finished 10th at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Failing to qualify for the 2004 Olympics put his career at a crossroads. He stuck with the sport and was part of the team that won gold at the 2007 Pan Am Games to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. "Honestly, that image was the fuel that helped me get to the next Olympics," said the six-foot-three Kahlon, who earned 240 caps for Canada. "I could have very easily packed it in. That picture personified for me the reason and the motivation of why I wanted to do it." Kahlon has been named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation in Premier John Horgan's NDP government. The province is predicting a deficit of $12.8 billion this fiscal year, mostly due to COVID-19. The 41-year-old said the challenges he faced as an athlete will benefit him in his new role. "What you learn in sport, and what is a direct correlation to the work I do now, is you become process focused and not outcome focused," Kahlon said. "It's easy to think I want to go the Olympics and win a gold medal. It's much harder to think about the things you need to do to get there. "I find myself conditioned, more than my peers who haven't played organized sport, to think that way. I always think, what do I need to do today to get there? What do I need to do tomorrow? Have I done enough?" Michael Mahood, a former national team goalkeeper, remembers Kahlon as someone with a "big, happy personality" who was always ready to stand up for a teammate, whether it was a veteran or a new player. "He was a very cerebral player," Mahood said. "He's a curious soul, always has been. Loves to talk to others, listens to people, ask questions. He's got this ability to get people to talk and be open with him because he just kind of makes you really comfortable. He just connects with people." Born and raised in Victoria, Kahlon dreamed of being a soccer player and competing at a World Cup. "I realized after some years that maybe I'm not as good as I think I am," he said. Field hockey runs in Kahlon's family. His grandfather played for the Navy team in India and his father was on track to join India's national team before immigrating to Canada. With no boy's teams to play on, Kahlon's first organized field hockey experience was with a girl's squad. "They beat me up so bad," he joked. "I always say, I learned my toughness from that year." Kahlon started his national team career as a defender but eventually moved to forward. "There's not many guys that can go from the back to the front," Mahood said. "He always kind of had the ability to see the situation from all vantage points and make the play accordingly." Rising above discrimination Growing up, Kahlon also tasted discrimination. His father was denied work at a mill because he wore a turban. "We heard the word Paki, you didn't realize it was racist because you heard it so much," he said. "You look back and you're like 'man, that was bad' but at the time you didn't know any different." At the Beijing Olympics, Kahlon purchased red fabric so the Sikh members of the field hockey team could wear turbans to the opening ceremony. Mahood said the team fully supported the idea but some members of the Canadian Olympic Committee were not happy. "It was the strangest thing ever," Mahood said. "It was totally mind-boggling crazy . . . that it was at all an issue." After retiring from field hockey following the 2008 Games Kahlon spent seven years in banking, and then six as director of stakeholder relations for the New Democrat caucus. He was first-elected in the riding of Delta North in 2017. Kahlon knows there will be challenges in reviving the economy but believes it will be possible through teamwork. "I have lots of confidence in our collective effort to help us get through this," he said. "During COVID, you actually see how strong we are as a people, as communities [and] as a province. "It's going to be hard. I'm not naive to think we're going to flip a switch and everything is going to be back to normal. I do feel like we're going to get there."

  • Week 13 Recap: Are the Giants poised to make an end-of-season run?

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down all of the Week 13 NFL games, starting off with the New York Giants impressive road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Mad Bets: Vegas' hot streak over the public continues

    Matt Gothard is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers from NFL Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Eagles @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Eagles vs. Packers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chargers @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Patriots vs. Chargers from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Seahawks

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Seahawks from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Rams @ Cardinals

    Dalton Del Don recaps Rams vs. Cardinals from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Jaguars @ Vikings

    Dalton Del Don recaps Jaguars vs. Vikings from Week 13.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bengals @ Dolphins

    Dalton Del Don recaps Bengals vs. Dolphins from Week 13.