Michaela Cuomo Celebrates Mom Kerry Kennedy's 62nd Birthday: 'The Best Friend and Role Model'

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy

Noam Galai/WireImage

Michaela Kennedy Cuomo is celebrating her mom, Kerry Kennedy!

In honor of her mother's 62nd trip around the sun on Wednesday, Michaela shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The set included a few snaps of the mother-daughter duo smiling wide as they posed together.

The post also featured a throwback shot of Kerry, as well as one of the mom-of-three lounging on a boat.

"Happy Birthday to my mama, who's childlike enthusiasm inspires levity and laughter among all around, who finds joy in the ordinary and adventure every day, without compromising her commitment to justice and effecting positive change," Michaela captioned the post. "Thanks for being the best friend and role model this daughter could dream of!"

RELATED: How Kerry Kennedy's Family Has Been Spending Time During the Pandemic: Sing-Alongs, Backgammon and Zoom

Kerry is the daughter of Ethel Kennedy and the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. She shares three daughters with ex-husband Andrew Cuomo — twins Mariah and Cara, 26, and their sister Michaela, 24.

Earlier this summer, Michaela received support from her mom (as well as many other members of the Kennedy-Cuomo clan) after she came out as demisexual during a conversation on Instagram Live with activist and author Donato Tramuto.

PFLAG describes demisexual as individuals who only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person. A demisexual person can be gay, straight, bisexual, or pansexual, and can have any gender identity.

"When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian. When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual. When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought, 'That's the flag for me.' " Michaela recalled.

Michaela added that she's always evolving, despite being hesitant about speaking out due to those who assumed she was "seeking attention." Following the chat, Kerry reposted the video on her own Instagram, calling the conversation "inspiring" and encouraging others to watch.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Andrew Cuomo's Daughter Michaela Comes Out As Demisexual: 'We're Always Evolving'

In a December interview with PEOPLE, Kerry said that she was "so proud" of all three of her girls. The trio temporarily moved into the New York governor's mansion in Albany to isolate with their dad and help with the COVID-19 response by securing supplies and working with support groups.

"Mariah has her mask campaign where she worked with 20 New York designers to design masks that would make people feel it was fun and cool and fashion-forward," Kerry said. "Everyone from Michael Kors to Kenneth Cole — a whole litany of designers. I'm so proud of her for that effort and her leadership in it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kerry said Cara spent weeks in her dad's office during the early days of the pandemic, working "14, 15-hour days" trying to track down masks and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Michaela, meanwhile, led a series of efforts for mental health issues surrounding COVID, her mom said. "It was a lot," Kerry added. "That was really drinking water through a firehouse."