Michaela Coel's neon Emmys outfit is truly stunning

After a year with minimal red carpets, the 2021 Emmys serves as a very welcomed addition to our calendars. And making one helluva appearance at this year's award show was Michaela Coel, who stunned in a neon yellow custom two-piece yellow set by Christopher John Rogers.

But before we get onto the dress, the I May Destroy You star was nominated for a whopping NINE (!!) Emmys going into the evening, across a slew of different categories including contemporary costumes, music supervision, casting and directing for a limited series, lead actress and supporting actor in a limited series. Pretty darn impressive, huh?

For the event, Michaela opted for a neon-toned two-piece set featuring a bandeau-style top and a matching skirt with a knee-high split:

The look was then finished with a pair of perfectly matching pumps and gorgeous jewellery with natural pearl drop earrings plus a jewel-encrusted necklace:

Twitter was also VERY here for Michaela's get-up with fans sharing their enthusiasm on social media:

MICHAELA COEL IN THAT YELLOW DRESS!!!!!!!! Just wow — Chelita (@chelasalvi) September 20, 2021

can't get over how good michaela coel looks with this neon yellow dress tho 😍 — stella (@hailsutan) September 20, 2021

Michaela Coel accepts her award in a beautiful yellow dress! She gave a very heartfelt speech and dedicated her win to survivors of SA #QUMSS — Jody Gallinger (@jody_gallinger) September 20, 2021

"Michaela Coel accepts her award in a beautiful yellow dress! She gave a very heartfelt speech and dedicated her win to survivors of SA"



Michaela went on to win the Emmy for Best Writing in a Television Limited Series and dedicated the award to survivors of sexual assault, and included a message for writers in her acceptance speech.

"Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable," said Coel. "I dare you — in a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence. ... I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault."



