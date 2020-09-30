Michaela Coel reveals why she's decided to freeze her eggs

Michaela Coel has opened up about her views on having children and revealed she has frozen her eggs.

Speaking to Donald Glover in the latest issue of GQ, the British actor explained that she doesn't think about having children very often.

"And sometimes I worry that I don’t as much as I should, which is why, just in case I ever think about this more, I’m freezing my eggs, just in case," she said.

The 32-year-old writer went on to say that she has considered adoption.

“I’ve never been too thinky about bearing my own children through my vagina. I have thought about adopting,” she told Glover.

"That I’ve thought of more than vaginal children. But in case I changed my mind, because I don’t know, they say it happens... Like, you reach this point where suddenly you really want babies and all you can think about is you want a baby and the clock’s ticking.

“I don’t ever have that. I’ve never felt it. I’ve never even said, “I want to have a baby” ever in my life. So I’m freezing them in case that hits me later.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Coel spoke about how she finds it difficult when her friends tell her they “love black men".

"Whenever I hear it, my brain starts thinking, ‘You’ve grouped a whole people and you’ve made a decision on them’. Can’t you just ‘love’ that black guy at the bar? Why can’t you like whatever his name is? Why come with the whole group thing?'

“And they’re my friends, so sometimes I don’t know how to do it. How do you stay friends with them?”

Glover replied by assuring Coel that she has the right to choose who she is friends and not friends with.

“It’s all my white female friends, Donald!” the I May Destroy You writer and star replied.

“Literally. I’m running out! It’s making me worried.”

