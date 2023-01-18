Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa to Co-Chair the Karl Lagerfeld-Themed 2023 Met Gala

The dress code for party of the year is "in honor of Karl."

Back in September, Condé Nast and the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Costume Institute's 2023 exhibition — and thus, the accompanying Met Gala — will honor the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld. Now, we're getting more details about the annual opening benefit, slated for May 1.

On Jan. 18, Vogue revealed that the dress code for the 2023 Met Gala will be "in honor of Karl," and that the event's co-chairs will be Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, alongside Anna Wintour.

Lagerfeld passed away in 2019. Throughout a prolific career that saw him working at brands like Chloé, Balmain, Fendi and, most famously, Chanel, he left an indelible mark on fashion — though, the designer left behind a complicated legacy.

Titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the exhibition will bring together roughly 150 looks and sketches that will "explore the German designer's stylistic vocabulary as it was expressed in through lines — aesthetic themes that appear time and again — in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019 and spotlight his unique working methodology," according to a press release from the Met.

As always, the Met Gala will take place on the first Monday of May. Both the party and the exhibition are supported by brands that Lagerfeld was heavily involved in: Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld.

