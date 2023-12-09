Michael White’s Rosemary and Sage Roast Chicken Is 'the Ideal Dinner for Cooler Months'

“The flavors are savory and comforting,” says the chef at Paranza restaurant in the Bahamas

Jennifer Causey Michael White's Roast Chicken with Rosemary and Sage

You won't need a fully stocked pantry to recreate Michael White's "cozy and hearty" weeknight dinner.

“The flavors are savory and comforting, making it the ideal dinner for cooler months,” says the chef, who serves a version of this dish at Paranza, his new Italian restaurant at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas.

White suggests serving his 7-ingredient meal with classic sides like rice, mashed potateos or roasted vegetables.

"It's convenient for busy schedules and does require any advanced culinary skills," he says.

Removing the backbone, known as spatchcocking, will allow the meat to cook faster and more evenly than a traditional whole chicken. But you don't need to worry about personally breaking down the chicken. At the supermarket, ask the butcher to spatchcock or butterfly the whole chicken for you. Most groceries will do it free of charge.

Related: Bradley Cooper Serves Philly Cheesesteaks at Food Truck in New York — and Gigi Hadid and Ex Irina Shayk Stop by!

Michael White’s Roast Chicken with Rosemary and Sage

1 (4-to-4½-lb.) whole chicken

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

4 fresh rosemary sprigs

4 fresh sage sprigs

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place chicken, breast side down, on a cutting board. Using kitchen shears or a sharp knife, carefully cut along both sides of the backbone to remove it. Discard backbone.

2. Stir together olive oil and minced garlic in a small bowl. Rub oil mixture evenly all over the chicken.

3. Flip chicken over, and press down on the breastbone to flatten it even further. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Place rosemary sprigs and sage sprigs under the skin of the chicken, gently separating the skin from the meat with your fingers.

4. Transfer the spatchcocked chicken to a rimmed baking sheet, breast side up. Bake chicken in preheated oven until internal temperature reaches 165°, about 1 hour to 1 hour, 30 minutes.

Story continues

5. Remove chicken from oven, and let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Carve chicken into desired pieces, removing herb sprigs beneath skin, and serve.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.