Michael Vick reportedly sued for $1.2 million over outstanding debts

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick may be in some financial trouble, according to a report out of South Florida.

Per the Miami Herald's David Ovalle, a group of creditors has requested a Broward County circuit court force the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star to pay back approximately $1.2 million in judgments from loans he received in Maryland in 2018.

The group's lawyers have reportedly issued subpoenas for Vick and his family, seeking to detail their assets in depositions scheduled for Aug. 5. Fortunately for Vick, his new house in Broward County's Southwest Ranches isn't at risk due to Florida law protecting primary residences, but the plaintiffs are reportedly hoping to demand assets such as cars, jewelry and sports memorabilia.

“They are indeed living in the house. There was a $160,000 Bentley in the driveway,” said Kevin Spinozza, a Coral Gables lawyer spearheading the local effort to collect. “Obviously a beautiful home, one you would think a retired NFL player would live in.”

Vick has reportedly received a number of loans he has allegedly failed to pay. This lawsuit concerns two loans made with Atlantic Solutions in Bethesda, Maryland, in which Vick was allegedly supposed to pay back the money via the sale of his former home and funds from his retirement and pension accounts with the NFL.

The debt was reportedly sold to a broker company called SMA Hub, which then divided up the interest and sold them to a group of six people, one of them being a 60-year-old Texas teacher's assistant who claims to have poured her entire $50,000 life savings into the investment.

Vick allegedly never paid back the loan.

His South Florida lawyer, Arthur Jones, in a statement suggested that the amount of money of the judgments was inflated.

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid,” he said. “However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

Not Michael Vick's first issues with money

The Herald mentions $400,000 in loans also issued by Atlantic Solutions which eventually led to a $1.9 million judgment against Vick, one that he also allegedly hasn't paid.

There have also reportedly been lawsuits against Vick by CBS Radio East over an alleged breach of contract by failing to regularly appear on New York City's WFAN and the financial arm of Mercedes Benz over him allegedly not making payments on a car.

Vick's NFL career was infamously interrupted by his 23-month prison sentence over dogfighting, but he still had received over $115 million in career earnings at the time of his retirement, according to Spotrac. He played a total of 13 seasons, mostly with the Falcons and Eagles. He played one season each for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of his career.

Since hanging up his cleats, Vick has worked as an analyst in the media, coached in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football and most recently found a job with athlete management firm Level Sports Group, per the Herald.