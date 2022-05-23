Michael Vick isn't joining the Fan Controlled Football league after all

Michael Vick isn’t coming out of retirement after all.

The former Atlanta Falcons star shut down rumors of a return in the Fan Controlled Football league on Sunday, saying that he’s going to stay retired.

I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again. Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/gKShE54z3a — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) May 22, 2022

“I hung ‘em up in 2015 never to return again,” Vick wrote on Twitter. “Had an amazing time and accomplished so much. I say that to say, they’re going to stay hung up and I will not be coming out of retirement. I appreciate the opportunity to play but I’d rather put on my executive hat with the little ownership that I have.”

Reports surfaced on Friday that Vick was set to join the FCF during its final week of the regular season later this month. It’s unclear which team he was going to play for.

Vick hasn’t played since the 2015 season, when he appeared in five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That marked his fourth team in the league, following a one year run with the New York Jets and five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vick got his start with the Falcons, where he finished in the top-5 of MVP voting twice and shined after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2001. He was indicted in a dogfighting probe before the 2007 season, however, and was then suspended from the league for two years and spent 21 months in prison.

Though he would have been perhaps the biggest star in the FCF, along with former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Vick is apparently content to stay on the sidelines.

With the season essentially over, joining now after such a long absence from the game wouldn’t make too much sense anyways.