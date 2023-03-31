Michael Vaughan racism verdict – LIVE: Hearing to declare if Former Yorkshire captain is guilty

Michael Vaughan and five other individuals formerly connected to Yorkshire are set to discover today whether charges against them linked to the use of racist or discriminatory language have been proven or not.

The decisions of the independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel are expected to be published on the England and Wales Cricket Board website at 10.30am, although any sanctions handed down aren’t expected to be communicated until a later date.

Ex-England captain Vaughan is alleged to have told a group of Yorkshire team-mates of Asian ethnicity there were “too many of you lot” before a T20 match against Nottinghamshire in 2009, a charge he categorically denies.

Vaughan – who has stepped back from his BBC media duties while the investigation has been ongoing – was the only individual charged who appeared in person at the CDC hearing held in public across four days earlier this month. Five other individuals charged – John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah – had indicated prior to the hearing that they would not participate, with the charges against them heard in their absence.

Follow all the latest updates as Michael Vaughan learns the verdict, below:

Michael Vaughan racism verdict - live updates

Michael Vaughan will find out whether he is guilty or making a racist remark to Azeem Rafiq and other former Yorkshire teammates

Verdict expected to be released on ECB website at 10.30am

The ex-England captain is accused of saying there are “too many of you lot” to teammates of Asian ethnicity - which Vaughan strenuously denies

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission conducted a four-day hearing last month

Michael Vaughan set to learn verdict from Cricket Discipline Commission hearing

09:45 , Michael Jones

Michael Vaughan and five other individuals formerly connected to Yorkshire are set to discover later today whether charges against them linked to the use of racist or discriminatory language have been proven or not.

Story continues

The decisions of the independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel are expected to be published on the England and Wales Cricket Board website at 10.30am.

Vaughan is alleged to have told a group of Yorkshire team-mates of Asian ethnicity there were “too many of you lot” before a T20 match against Nottinghamshire in 2009, a charge he categorically denies.

Michael Vaughan set to learn verdict from Cricket Discipline Commission hearing

Verdict to shape Vaughan’s ‘life and liveliehood'

09:40 , Michael Jones

During the hearing that took place last month, Michael Vaughan’s lawyer, Christopher Stoner KC, told the panel that the shape of his client’s "life and livelihood" were at stake in this case.

When the allegations were first made Vaughan was asked to step down from his role as a commentator for the BBC’s Test Match Special and will probably not be allowed back should he be found guilty.

The decisions of the independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel are expected to be published on the ECB website at 10.30am.

Michael Vaughan racism verdict

09:37 , Michael Jones

Former England cricket captain, Michael Vaughan, will find out whether he is guilty of making a racist remark 14 years ago as the ‘Cricket Discipline Commission’ - three independent judges – make their ruling on if Vaughan told to a group of four Asian Yorkshire players: "There’s too many of you lot; we need to do something about it."

The burden of proof in this case is the balance of probabilities, meaning that the judges must decide, essentially, whether Vaughan is likely to have made the remark. The original allegation came from Azeem Rafiq, a former Yorkshire spinner, who was one of the players to whom Vaughan is said to have directed the comment, before a white-ball match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 2009.

Vaughan has always denied the accusations and was the only individual charged who appeared in person at the CDC hearing held in public across four days earlier this month. Five other individuals charged – John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah – all said before the hearing that they would not participate, with the charges against them heard in their absence.