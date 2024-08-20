Michael Vaughan and Phil Tuffnell pay tribute to Graham Thorpe

Michael Vaughan (right) had fond memories of his time with Graham Thorpe - Getty Images/Tom Shaw

Ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka this week, Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell sat down for the latest episode of the Vaughny and Tuffers Cricket Club and shared their memories and thoughts about the death of their former teammate Graham Thorpe.

Ben Wright: Hello everyone, and welcome to the Vaughny and Tuffers Cricket Club, a podcast brought to you by The Telegraph. My name is Ben Wright and I’m joined, as always by Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan. In today’s episode, we’ll look ahead to the upcoming test series against Sri Lanka, with the first match starting on Wednesday, the 21st of August at Old Trafford. Plus, we’ll be discussing the recent 100 finals and rating some of the performances we’ve seen over the last month.

But first, I think it’s only right that we begin today’s episode paying tribute to Graham Thorpe, who you two both knew so well. A wonderful batsman, Graham spent his whole first class career with Surrey and represented England in 100 test matches between 1993 and 2005. Thorpe, very sadly, took his own life earlier this month at the age of 55. Michael and Phil, you both played alongside him. The news of his death must have been a huge shock to you.

Michael Vaughan: Yeah, yeah. Horrible. I mean, Thorpe was first and foremost one of the great players. I’m sure Phil will say exactly the same, one of the great team-mates. He was a cheeky chappy. You know, he could deliver. He had that white line figure that as soon as you went over the white line he could switch it on and play pretty much any innings against any bowler in any situation, whether it was Test match cricket, or white ball cricket. And then as soon as he came back over the white line into the dressing room, he was chilled. He was humorous. He was always a great leveler for a young player like I was when I went into the England side.

You know, you’re always looking to your peers, really, to see how they operate and how they go about the business. And I always kind of watched, you know, Mike Atherton, Nasser [Hussain], Shane [Warne], Alec Stewart, all different in their own way. But there was something about Thorpe that I could see he was a world class performer. But also, I just liked his mindset off the field. I felt like he could switch off, you know, and he was brilliant at always talking to the younger players. But you’ve got that off switch. You’ve got to get away from the game. You’ve got to make sure you, you know, you’re not always thinking about cricket. You know when you go to training you focus on the training field.

I think it was in Pakistan, one of the first tours I went on with him. He was the first really to scrub up nets, you know, get a load of sand on a lens because, you know, the ball was going to spin. He wanted practice to be harder. He wanted the ball to be spinning really sharply in practice. So, you know, if you practice hard, the game should be a little bit easier. It’s not always the case. But from the way that he practiced and focused in practice, was a great example to all the young players. And then he just had these eyes.

Phill Tuffnell: Yeah, tough cookie wasn’t he.

Graham Thorpe last test innings



2005



RIP legend pic.twitter.com/bBtW3izCja — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) August 5, 2024

MV: The eyes when he went out to play and he had the eyes to produce. Yeah. It’s so sad that he’s left us.

BW: And Phil, since he’s died, that there’s been this sort of tidal wave of emotion which kind of shows the esteem he’s held by supporters, certainly by people who grew up watching England in the 90s when he was he was the rock around which the batting, was anchored, and also by fellow pros.

PT: Absolutely. 100 test matches speaks volumes. Not many guys do that. We became big friends actually, very, very quickly. I was a little bit before him and then he got into the side. And the only times that we sort of came across each other was perhaps Middlesex versus Surrey, which there’s always a bit of a needle match. And, then he came into the side. We became friends very, very quickly. Long tours in those days, you know, 3 or 4 months, you used to be away and used to have to get on with your mates, you know what I mean? And, a great sense of humor, as you say. Tough cookie with the bat in his hand.

MV: Everything about it. Phil, to play 100 test matches, I believe from the guys that played in the 90s were cool, you know? You were on central contracts. You weren’t given a guarantee of a year contract, which pretty much says that you’re going to be in the team. You know, nowadays you get two and three-year contracts, you know, and there was so much chopping and changing. I don’t think there was any kind of structure to selection. I don’t think there’s any real structure to the management side of it.

PT: You had to find your own path in those days. We weren’t set up with any tools. You know, we were just sort of like, oh, we’ve been picked for the tour. Australia. Okay, well we’re leaving on Saturday and then you just sort of sit there and you don’t particularly know anyone. And so you have to form friendships and then you have to kind of find a way to get through it, you know what I mean?

BW: And as you say, you have to rely on each other. Michael, you’ve talked about how he sort of welcomed you into the side when you joined, and he was out in the middle when you scored your maiden test.

MV: Yeah, yeah. I didn’t realize actually, because I flung it over the wicketkeeper’s head for four byes. And I kind of worked out that that was going to be a six and not, to get me from 94 to 100. So I had to tell him I’ve got 100 I think. Which was great. You always have an affiliation with a lot of players that you play with, but, you know, particularly young batsmen when you get your first one, did you remember who was at the other end? And, he was the senior pro who guided me through that period from 50 to 100.

I always remember when I got the captaincy I wanted to take England in a direction of being a bit bit more positive. And, fitness is going to be a massive key. It seems that we could play harder cricket for longer. And they all remember Thorpe because he was a great player. He actually came to see me. He said, look, you know, my back’s a bit sore, but I’m buying into everything that you’re doing. And I said, you know what? I’ll look after you. Whatever you need me to do, whatever I can do to help you. So if I say that we’re going to train at certain times and that training didn’t look like you’re going to be able to do it, it just looks like you’re doing something.

So it might be that you go to the gym to stretch. I don’t care what you do because I want to look after you because he was that good. But to think that he came and saw me, you know, cause I remember giving a speech in Nottingham. My first game at Lord’s was a disaster. We got battered by South Africa, and then we go to Trent Bridge and I’m nervous. So I have to admit to that Nasser saying, can see you’ve got it – at that moment as a captain, where you tell the team what you want. And I did it at Trent Bridge, sort of a rallying cry. I had to give it and I gave it up quite straight, and it was great in that I just went, look, I’m absolutely right behind you. This is exactly what English cricket needs. And it’ll take a bit of time. But as a senior pro, I’m going to buy into everything that you’re going to try and do. And he’s the one player that, would have loved to have.

You know, his back wasn’t quite right and he was the player that if you go through to the 90s where Australia dominated, he played so well against them. I would say McGrath was at his pomp in the late 90s. Shane Warne was bowling beautifully. Then you had Gillespie bowling rockets. You know, they had a wonderful team. And he stood up to that Aussie attack on a regular basis.

BW: I’ve read something that I can’t remember the exact number, but something like his first 32 tests were against Australia, South Africa and West Indies – all who had great bowling attacks.

PT: Yeah no freebies! They had magnificent bowling attacks and he was sort of a calming influence. I mean he was sort of a fiery sort of chap about certain aspects of cricket life and things like that. But, yeah, I always went to Graham to ask is everything all right?’

MV: He was like a psychologist sort of.

PT: Yeah. He was quiet. Not a man of a lot of words. You know, he didn’t speak just for the sake of speaking. But when he did speak, you know what I mean? It’s just sort of put everything into perspective very, very well. And just sort of like: ‘This is all right’ you know you felt we’ll be alright.

MV: I always felt whatever the day we had, whether it was a great day or a very poor day, it’d be the same. Yeah.

BW: Very clearly he had his demons though. And he’s talked about in his autobiography about the breakdown he had in the 2002, Lord’s test. And I think that was against India. He wrote at one point there came a time when, ‘I would have given back all my test runs and test caps just to be happy again.’ And we’ve since had players like Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott and more recently, Ben Stokes, talking about their mental health. Do you think there’s been a big change in the way the topic is treated in the sport?

Marcus Trescothick spoke openly about his mental health - Getty Images /Tom Shaw

MV: I think Marcus did a great service to all sports people. You know, someone at the the height of his profession played incredibly well, yet couldn’t go out and play and because of the illness that he had. And he came out and did a brilliant book. You know, I’ll be honest, I saw a bit of that from Graham when he was in Pakistan. And it was when he was struggling. Yeah. You know, with Marcus, I never saw it. You know, it’s an invisible illness, which is the hardest illness to treat. But I did over the last few years in particular, through obviously his coaching with the England team after the Ashes, there were whispers and rumors about Graham of not being happy and things not being great. And, you know, cricket is one of those sports that, you know, it’s been documented, a lot about the mental side of the game and the mental pressures and the stresses that, you know, you’re put on because you’re away from home. And, you know, cricket’s a hard game. You’re having to think about it, you know, Test cricket five days a week.

You think about it and you kind of look at this era and what England are trying to do now with, you know, getting the players to play golf. And we kind of take the mick out of it. Not again, that you have to be a golfer to play in the England team, but I fundamentally understand what they’re doing. They really are trying to make sure that the players enjoy it. Yeah. And if you’re not enjoying it, you know you can go back to your room and you can just think about, you know, trying to get another run or trying to get another wicket.

And it can drain, it can drain the life out of you. And I go back to the 90s and, you know, Phil played a lot more in the 90s than I did, but, you know, they weren’t rewarded. Yeah. And they weren’t rewarded like the players these days. And that’s not saying that, you know, just because you are rewarded, you can’t go through any kind of illness. Of course you can. But, you know, I have always had a huge amount of admiration for the England team in the 80s and 90s. I really do, because I, I came through an era that, I came into the side in 99 and pretty much straight away I was essentially contracted, looked after, had a bit of a protection. A blanket around me. When we toured, we turned left on the plane and just little things. Got great hotels, good expenses. The families could come and visit whenever really, you know, found it in the 90s.

They didn’t have any of that. You know, I’m pretty sure you had to pay for the family to go over. How much are you going to Australia to play against the best team in the world, arguably at that time? And you’re only getting, you know, not getting a lot of dosh and then you want to try and get your family and your kids out for Christmas and New Year. And it’s probably going to cost you. Yeah, yeah. People kind of probably go, oh yeah, you’re lucky doing what you do. But wait a minute, it’s your job. You know, you’re going over there to deliver your job and then you’re having to pay all this money for all your family. And then that’s a stress. So there’s so many things that happened back in the 90s for the England players and cricketers in general that I look back and say, they did well to cope.

PT: I spent most of my tour fee on phone calls.

MV: And fags!

PT: Yeah and fags! And a few beers perhaps. But yeah. No, I had a couple of wobbles on tours. I’ve been on quite a few tours. I think I went over about 8 or 9 tours for England and, you know, I had a couple of wobbles. Not at the beginning. The first couple of tours. You’re fresh faced, you’re young, you’re single, you’re out there, you’re representing a country. It’s absolutely fabulous. But after those sort of initial times, you then sort of become an established member of the side. And that’s when things, you know, start to sort of heap on your shoulders a little bit. And, yeah, I got fined both times, for having a tear sort of late one night in my room.

BW: You got fined, because you cried?

PT: Yeah. Got fined. Yeah. Cause I had a little sort of breakdown late one night. I think I was getting divorced or something, and, I mean, the washing machine had broken down or something, and you know what I mean? And I couldn’t, you know sort anything out. Things weren’t going well, on the field or off the field. And so you are sort of sat there and you sort of like nothing. I threw the television out. I went outside and, and sat down for Phil DeFreitas as he was in the toilet, and he was sort of saying, you know, if I think, you know, I think Sam would say, need to come and have a word with Phil, you know, I mean, he’s having a bit of a having a little bit of a sort of a do you know, and, and so, they came in there, they sort of like, you know, the physio and everything.

They sort of put their arm around you and did what they could do and sort of like had a little chat with you and got someone in to come and have a chat with you. A couple of days later, I went to see them in the tea room. And they said, yeah, we fined you £2,000. I went, what?

MV: Which would have been quite high!

PT: It was most of my tour fee! And I said, what? And they said, well, you know, maybe we’re going to have to fine you, you know, and I said, well are you fining me for being upset? And, yeah, that’s how it was in those days, I’m afraid. Yeah. Happened a couple of times, but I don’t think that they really knew how to handle it.

MV: You’ve just said something that if you think about in the 90s, Phil’s just said he spent most of his money on phone calls. Yeah, there was no, you know, Skype. You are going on tour and. All right. Yeah. You might be able to speak to people, but you can’t see your kids. You know, you can go on Skype. At least now you can see your kids and have a decent conversation and you see what they’re up to. They can show you what they’ve done at school. As I say, I have a huge amount of admiration for all cricketers in the 90s for what they’ve had to go through. And, you know, it can drain you.

BW: Thank you, Mike and Phil, for sharing your memories of Graham Thorpe. Our thoughts, of course, at this time are with his family and friends.

You can listen to The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast on the audio player at the top of this episode, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.