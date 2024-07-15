Michael van Gerwen upsets the odds to beat Luke Littler at the World Matchplay Darts

The nerves and class of Michael van Gerwen trumped over some occasional flashes of genius from Luke Littler as the Dutchman ran out a 10-6 winner in the glamour tie of the World Matchplay first round.

Littler was the favourite coming into this match but a couple of moments of poor decision-making cost him and Van Gerwen had the experience and killer instinct to raise his game when Littler opened the door.

Neither player settled as quickly as he would have liked and it was a see-saw affair in the first half before Littler missed three darts at tops. Had he hit his double 20, he would have gone into the half-time interval at 5-5.

But once Van Gerwen had his nose in front he never truly looked like letting the youngster, who was unseeded on this his debut appearance in the tournament, back into the match.

A 146 checkout from Van Gerwen in the 13th leg landed a crunching body blow to the 17-year-old and, once Van Gerwen had moved to 8-5, he wrapped the match up with some authority.

Congratulations to Michael van Gerwen

Just had a bit more, erm, match play nous in the final analysis and while Luke Littler occasionally threatened to burst into life, this was ultimately a solid win for van Gerwen, who will be nobody’s preferred opponent for the rest of the tournament. Thanks for following this with us, night.

What a picture

The key moments

Were probably Littler missing three darts at tops in game ten.. He would have gone into the interval at 5-5 had he taken care of business there but once Michael got his nose in front he never let Littler get up a head of steam.

Littler misses three darts to level the match 😬



and then that 146 in the 13th to put the youngster in his place.

Testament to the talent, brilliance and fighting spirit of Luke Littler that we forget that he is LITERALLY A CHILD playing the greatest player his sport has seen and we’re a bit disappointed he lost his discipline a tiny bit on a couple of occasions.

MvG post match

“Always a joy to play. Incredible talent but you have to face it down. These means a lot to me, I have been going through a tough time. I don’t have to prove a point but is nice to win when you are both playing well and averaging over 100.

“I am not stupid I know this was a big game. I like the crowd here and there can be only one winner and I am glad it was me.”

Michael van Gerwen wins 10-6

Littler has 164. Manages to leave himself 109. Oh dear.

MvG on 170. 60, 60..... can he finish the match with the bull?...... No, 25. Ooooooh.

Littler cannot get the 109.

MvG has two match darts. Misses with one but not the other and that’s the match to Michael.

Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler 🔥



MvG wins the 15th leg (MvG 9-6 Littler)

MvG has the darts in one of the two legs he needs to win. IT’s MvG 212 and LL 305. Wayne Mardle: “I’m not liking some of these casual visits from Luke, I’ve not seen that before.”

Littler on 200 and something, MvG is going to have three darts at 32. Nails it.

Luke Littler

Littler wins the 14th leg (MvG 8-6 Littler)

Littler leaves himself 73, that looks like a howler but you can never write this guy off... he’s produced a bullseye.

MvG wins the 13th leg (MvG 8-5 Littler)

Michael checks out the 146. Daddy move and that might be the game I reckon.

Majestic from MVG 🤩



Littler wins the 12th leg (MvG 7-5 Littler)

LL hits 180, he probably needs this one. 8-4 feels huge. Scrappy in this one. Wonder if Luke is ruing that last leg before the break when he missed three darts at double.

He romps home in this one at any rate.

MvG wins the 11th leg (MvG 7-4 Littler)

So which of these great players can hit some sort of consistency?

Michel wins the 11th leg with something like authority.

MvG wins the 10th leg (MvG 6-4 Littler)

Another 180 for Littler.

MvG bites back with a 177.

MVG needs 160. Littler throws at 177... leaves tops.

Can Michael check out 160? No.

Littler MISSES three at tops. Wow - and MvG has nicked it. Quality, rapid fire entertainment!

Littler wins the ninth leg (MvG 5-4 Littler)

180 for Littler. He’s won an 11 dart leg to land a terrific counterpunch.

Littler wins the eighth leg (MvG 5-3 Littler)

Big for Littler as he shoots for 120 and leaves x12. He gets another visit, gets the x12 and he has stopped the rot. He’s hardly had a chance the last four legs.

MvG wins the seventh leg (MvG 5-2 Littler)

Quality is improving. Wayne Mardle say: “Littler’s body language is a bit nonchalant.” Van Gerwen piling it on now, it’s another leg to him. “And the crowd are uptight, a bit tense.”

MvG wins the sixth leg (MvG 4-2 Littler)

Van Gerwen has won that one as well, in part because Littler miscalculates on a double 8.

MvG wins the fifth leg (MvG 3-2 Littler)

I said it might be see-saw stuff, MvG has three darts at double six, And he needs them - eventually burying the x4 and that’s a third leg to the Dutchman.

He goes into the mini break with his nose in front at 3-2 and Littler looks like he needs to settle.

MvG wins the fourth leg (MvG 2-2 Littler)

Nearly our first champagne moment as Littler hits the 60, the 57... but then no bull and he gets 25. MvG checks out.

Littler wins the third leg (MvG 1-2 Littler)

A scrappy affair so far between the two brilliant players. Littler has squeaked another one.

Littler wins the second leg (MvG 1-1 Littler)

Van Gerwen has settled quicker. Littler struggling for accuracy. He has the darts this leg but it’s MvG sitting on 40 as LL tries and fails to check out 170.

But MvG has failed to check out the tops! And it’s already see-sawing as Littler pinches the leg.

Van Gerwen wins the first leg (MvG 1-0 Littler)

MvG to throw first... and he hits the first 180.

Has three darts at 56, goes 16 tops and the experienced man is the first on the board.

Here comes MvG

The place is absolutely banging.

The legend and the young man who might eclipse him: Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen - PA Photo

Are you ready?

Luke Littler is. Bounces and swaggers on, I love this kid, what a brilliant addition to the sporting landscape. He’s not aged a day since Ally Pally.

Michael Bully Boy Smith

Has got dear old Gary Anderson on the ropes, it’s 9-5 and the veteran Scotsman and Hibs fan needs to summon the spirit of the Cabbage’s 3-2 Scottish Cup Final win over the Forces of Darkness in 2016 but I fear he has left it too late... and thus it proves, 10-5 to Smith and that’s all she wrote.

Couple of matches on before this

and the only concern is that the evening has peaked too soon.

Plum tie in the first round

What a match up this might be: the young prince against the man who has been the sport’s greatest and most ferocious competitor for a decade. Littler is unseeded.

His heart was racing when he was driven around Silverstone by Formula One star Lando Norris, but then it quickly sank when he found out he had been drawn against Michael van Gerwen in the first round of the World Matchplay.

Littler was enjoying the rewards of his rise to global stardom when he participated in a hot lap with Norris ahead of the British Grand Prix last weekend.

On the same day he was paired with Van Gerwen in a blockbusting opening-round clash at the Winter Gardens, which takes place tonight.

Littler, who has won five titles since bursting onto the scene at Christmas, is unseeded for the second most prestigious tournament in the sport, which saw him being drawn against the Dutchman.

“I was at Silverstone when I found out that I had drawn Michael (van Gerwen),” he said. “I did a hot lap with Lando Norris, then scrolled through the draw.

“I just thought ‘I best get on the practice board’ so that’s what I’ve done this week!

“Obviously I could have had a better draw. But playing Michael it’s a big first round for both of us.

“I’m on debut just like the Premier League so I just want to enjoy it and see what happens.”

What Littler hasn’t mentioned there is that he won the Premier League, beating Luke Humphries in the final. Can he repeat the trick again tonight against MVG?

They should be on the oche at 21.15 - before then, another tasty match featuring Gary Anderson and Michael Smith.