Michael Van Gerwen ends winless run after Fallon Sherrock threatens upset

Michael Van Gerwen, pictured, had to work had to see off Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen ended his long wait for a first PDC title of 2021 as he survived a major scare from Fallon Sherrock to win 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Masters in Copenhagen.

The three-time world champion overcame Madars Razma 10-4 in his quarter-final earlier in the day before seeing off Premier League winner Jonny Clayton 11-7 in the semi-finals.

Sherrock had reached her first PDC final by producing a thrilling comeback to beat former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 in the last four, having faced deficits of 8-2 and 10-6.

I am over the moon to have won here in Copenhagen, and the feeling is phenomenal again.



Huge credit to @fsherrock over the whole tournament she has been phenomenal. She pushed me harder than some tour card holders. She is a top talent not for ladies darts, but for darts. pic.twitter.com/XqopWUb8MZ — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) September 18, 2021

Having produced finishes of 101 and 100 in the last two legs of that match, she looked capable of causing another stunning upset as she led 6-3 during the early stages of the final but Van Gerwen reeled off six straight legs to clinch the crown.

“I had to wait a long time to win a trophy,” said Van Gerwen in an emotional on-stage interview.

“Fallon played a phenomenal tournament and I think she played one of her best games in her life in the final and I want to give her all the credit because she made it really difficult.

“I think I deserved it this weekend. I played really well overall but also the crowd has been absolutely phenomenal. It’s been too long since we had crowds like this, especially on a televised tournament, all I can say is thank you very much.

“I’ve been through a really tough period, this means so much to me. I’ve been working really hard on my game and then it finally pays off and I think I played really well over here.”

OMG what a night…… absolutely buzzing despite not winning - so proud of myself 😎. So many emotions I’m speechless. Thank you to EVERYONE and I mean EVERYONE. Congrats to @MvG180 - I can see why your the best now 🙈😂😂😂😂- thank you Denmark you were amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xEc5KVTxNN — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) September 18, 2021

Sherrock tweeted afterwards: “What a night… absolutely buzzing despite not winning – so proud of myself.

“Congrats to @MvG180 – I can see why your the best now”