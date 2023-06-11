Michael Travis Leake, US musician, detained in Russia

A Russian court has detained US citizen Michael Travis Leake, a musician and former paratrooper, on drug charges.

Moscow's Khamovnichesky court claimed that Mr Leake had "organised the sale of drugs to young people", AFP reported. He denies the charges.

He will be held in custody until August 6, pending a possible trial.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said embassy staff had attended Mr Leake's court hearing on Saturday, 10 June.

The department was closely monitoring the case, the spokesperson added.

Mr Leake is at least the third American detained in Russia in recent years amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

US media outlet CNN said Mr Leake was a musician and music producer who had lived in Russia for many years.

He appeared on the travel show Parts Unknown - hosted by the late chef Anthony Bourdain - for an episode in 2014 that was filmed in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Darya Tarasova, who produced the episode, told CNN that Mr Leake was a "showman" who was "very articulate" and who "loved Russia". He often worked with local rock bands, Ms Tarasova said.

Russian local media had earlier reported his arrest at his flat in Moscow.

US officials have previously accused Russia of deliberately targeting American citizens for arrest.

In March, Russian authorities arrested US journalist Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, on espionage charges. He remains in pre-trial detention.

Late last year, American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was jailed in Russia on drugs charges, was released in a prisoner swap for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

US marine Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence on "spying" charges - he was sentenced before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has weakened relations between US and Russia.