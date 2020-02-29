Michael Thomas: Tony Romo's CBS deal shows why players should vote no on CBA

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is the latest player to speak out against the NFL’s collective bargaining proposal. Thomas didn’t have to go in depth when making his point, either. All he had to do was mention Tony Romo’s new contract with CBS.

Thomas, 26, argued NFL players shouldn’t agree to the new collective bargaining proposal when an NFL announcer can make more than “90% of the players.”

Thank you that’s why we shouldn’t sign the new CBA agreement no way the announcer should be making more then 90% of the players 🤷🏾‍♂️🤓 #No https://t.co/b7I4N8UzY0 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 29, 2020

The 39-year-old Romo reportedly agreed to a new deal with CBS that will pay him around $17 million per season, according to the New York Post. That’s more money than most NFL players make in a single season. Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, as an example, made just less than $14 million last season.

Michael Thomas wants players to vote no on NFL CBA. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Michael Thomas joins Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in CBA fight

Thomas isn’t the first NFL player to openly oppose the collective bargaining proposal. Both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have spoken out about why they voted no on the proposal. Wilson was concerned about the rushed nature of the negotiations. Rodgers explained he was opposed to adding more games to the regular-season schedule. Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey used more colorful language when discussing the issue, calling the collective bargaining proposal a, “bulls--- ass deal.”

Despite those protests, NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith believes the players will accept the proposal.

Tony Romo will make an absurd amount of money with CBS

While one can argue whether Romo’s contract should have an impact on the NFL’s labor negotiations, it’s undeniable Romo is going to make an absurd amount of money. As a player, Romo averaged around $9.1 million per season. He’ll make nearly double that with CBS next season.

Romo’s deal sets the bar for NFL broadcasters. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman was believed to be the highest-paid NFL broadcaster before Romo’s deal. Aikman was reportedly making $7.5 million per season with Fox.

